Netflix has some great mobile games coming to Android and iOS in July
Started more like an experiment late last year, Netflix’s mobile games program is slowly turning into a very appealing iniative. However, if you’re not into mobile gaming, nothing Netflix will add to its fast-growing collection of titles will convince you to play.

But if you do play games on your phone, even if it’s just casually, and you’re also subscribed to Netflix, you’ll definitely want to check out the new games the streaming company added this month.

Before Your Eyes promises to offer players an emotional ride in a fictional world where they must locate souls who have lived extraordinary lives and transporting them to the afterlife using the phone’s camera. It’s a much lighter take on Charon’s legend, Hades’ ferryman who carries souls of the newly deceased over the river Styx.



For those who love casual games, Mahjong Solitaire is here to offer that respite that we all need after a long day of hard work. With more than 300 tile-matching puzzles, this table-top game is likely to offer players hundreds of hours of entertainment.



Finally, Into The Breach is the perfect game for fans of the strategy genre. One of the best indie tactical strategy games, Into The Breach has players assemble of squad of pilots and mechs, each with unique traits and abilities, and take on alien enemies in turn-based battles.



All three games are already available for free for all Netflix subscribers. They can be downloaded directly from within the Netflix app if you want to try them out.
