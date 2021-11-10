Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View
iOS Apps Games

Netflix Games is now available for iOS and iPadOS

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0
Netflix Games is now available for iOS and iPadOS
Netflix Games is now available for iOS and iPadOS. The new gaming service was first made available for Android devices, but now Apple users can download Netflix games too.

The new service requires a Netflix subscription. The service has five launch games that are already available at the App Store. These are Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Card Blast, Shooting Hoops, and Teeter (Up). The recently announced game Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, which will cost $10 on Switch And PC, will be free for Netflix subscribers.

According to The Verge, there have been concerns over Netflix Games' release for Apple devices. These concerns were regarding Apple’s App Store policies for third-party apps offering their apps just like a store. Later today, the Netflix app will add access to the games. This already happened for Android devices.
 

Netflix gets a timeout from Apple’s policies


Interestingly, Netflix can implement the app with pretty much the same functionality on iOS as in Android. Other gaming cloud platforms like Microsoft xCloud, Google Stadia, and Facebook Gaming struggled to get through Apple’s App Store restrictions. These apps tried to overcome the restrictions by launching as web apps. As you might know though, web apps don’t offer a great gaming experience.

But there’s a loophole Apple created for Netflix. In uncovered internal emails in May, the Cupertino company offered different special concessions regarding third-party apps offering in-app purchases in order to appeal to Netflix.

These concessions allowed the streaming service to continue selling subscriptions, with Apple getting a cut of the money. It wouldn’t be surprising if it’s the same case for Netflix Games.

It isn’t only Apple that has such practices. Allegedly, Google has also been giving Netflix a break and taking less than its standard 30% commission from purchases made through Google Play Billing.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

WhatsApp's latest beta improves contact info UI, disappearing message options
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
WhatsApp's latest beta improves contact info UI, disappearing message options
Google Arts & Culture app can now find your pet’s twin in paintings
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Google Arts & Culture app can now find your pet’s twin in paintings
11.11 Blackview deals — rugged, gaming, or budget phones at a bargain!
by Blackview,  0
11.11 Blackview deals — rugged, gaming, or budget phones at a bargain!
Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are now at three different issues involving the fingerprint scanner alone
by Adrian Diaconescu,  2
Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are now at three different issues involving the fingerprint scanner alone
The Google Pixel 6 disrupts the Apple-Samsung status quo, but there is one big looming question
by Victor Hristov,  0
The Google Pixel 6 disrupts the Apple-Samsung status quo, but there is one big looming question
Tim Cook: here's when you should get an Android instead of the iPhone
by Daniel Petrov,  3
Tim Cook: here's when you should get an Android instead of the iPhone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless