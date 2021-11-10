Netflix Games is now available for iOS and iPadOS

Netflix gets a timeout from Apple’s policies

Interestingly, Netflix can implement the app with pretty much the same functionality on iOS as in Android. Other gaming cloud platforms like Microsoft xCloud, Google Stadia, and Facebook Gaming struggled to get through Apple’s App Store restrictions. These apps tried to overcome the restrictions by launching as web apps. As you might know though, web apps don’t offer a great gaming experience.But there’s a loophole Apple created for Netflix. In uncovered internal emails in May, the Cupertino company offered different special concessions regarding third-party apps offering in-app purchases in order to appeal to Netflix.These concessions allowed the streaming service to continue selling subscriptions, with Apple getting a cut of the money. It wouldn’t be surprising if it’s the same case for Netflix Games.It isn’t only Apple that has such practices. Allegedly, Google has also been giving Netflix a break and taking less than its standard 30% commission from purchases made through Google Play Billing.