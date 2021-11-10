Netflix Games is now available for iOS and iPadOS

Netflix Games is now available for iOS and iPadOS0
The new service requires a Netflix subscription. The service has five launch games that are already available at the App Store. These are Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Card Blast, Shooting Hoops, and Teeter (Up). The recently announced game Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, which will cost $10 on Switch And PC, will be free for Netflix subscribers.
Netflix gets a timeout from Apple’s policies
Interestingly, Netflix can implement the app with pretty much the same functionality on iOS as in Android. Other gaming cloud platforms like Microsoft xCloud, Google Stadia, and Facebook Gaming struggled to get through Apple’s App Store restrictions. These apps tried to overcome the restrictions by launching as web apps. As you might know though, web apps don’t offer a great gaming experience.
These concessions allowed the streaming service to continue selling subscriptions, with Apple getting a cut of the money. It wouldn’t be surprising if it’s the same case for Netflix Games.
It isn’t only Apple that has such practices. Allegedly, Google has also been giving Netflix a break and taking less than its standard 30% commission from purchases made through Google Play Billing.