NBA 2K25: MyTEAM launches on Android and iOS in November, pre-registrations open
Developer Visual Concepts and publisher 2K recently confirmed the highly anticipated NBA 2K25: MyTEAM will be available on Android and iOS on November 29. More importantly, pre-registrations are already open on both mobile platforms in case you want to know when exactly it goes live.
For those unfamiliar with NBA 2K25: MyTEAM, this is 2K’s take on Fantasy Football, a formula the EA perfected over the years and the main reason behind the publisher’s huge revenue.
One of the new changes coming with NBA 2K25: MyTEAM is the re-introduction of the Auction House, where players can browse for a coveted player, or place one on the marketplace once again. The Auction House is supposed to make collecting convenient and simple.
The new single-player Breakout mode allows players to compete in Triple Threat 3v3, Clutch Time 5v5, or shortened Full Lineup games to earn rewards as they move through the board. The other new mode, Showdown, challenges players to test their skill in head-to-head multiplayer.
Veterans of the series can authenticate with their Xbox or PlayStation accounts to enable cross-progression between mobile and console. It’s also important to add that the game required internet connection and iPhone 8 (or above) with 4+ GB of RAM.
In NBA 2K25: MyTEAM, you’ll be able to play, manage, collect and compete for impressive rewards. The upcoming game will feature multiple modes, such as the new Showdown and Breakout. Also, developers announced that players can sync their NBA 2K25 MyTEAM progress and continue leveling up through cross-progression compatibility between a PlayStation or Xbox account and a mobile device.
NBA 2K25: MyTEAM Auction House | Screenshot credits: 2K
The new NBA 2K25: MyTEAM game features refreshed gameplay, as well as enhanced graphics and visuals. Besides that, developers confirmed that players can enjoy full Bluetooth controller support for a more immersive gaming experience, giving them the flexibility to play on the go.
