Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

NBA 2K25: MyTEAM launches on Android and iOS in November, pre-registrations open

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Games
NBA 2K25: MyTEAM key art
Developer Visual Concepts and publisher 2K recently confirmed the highly anticipated NBA 2K25: MyTEAM will be available on Android and iOS on November 29. More importantly, pre-registrations are already open on both mobile platforms in case you want to know when exactly it goes live.

For those unfamiliar with NBA 2K25: MyTEAM, this is 2K’s take on Fantasy Football, a formula the EA perfected over the years and the main reason behind the publisher’s huge revenue.

In NBA 2K25: MyTEAM, you’ll be able to play, manage, collect and compete for impressive rewards. The upcoming game will feature multiple modes, such as the new Showdown and Breakout. Also, developers announced that players can sync their NBA 2K25 MyTEAM progress and continue leveling up through cross-progression compatibility between a PlayStation or Xbox account and a mobile device.

One of the new changes coming with NBA 2K25: MyTEAM is the re-introduction of the Auction House, where players can browse for a coveted player, or place one on the marketplace once again. The Auction House is supposed to make collecting convenient and simple.

NBA 2K25: MyTEAM Auction House | Screenshot credits: 2K

The new single-player Breakout mode allows players to compete in Triple Threat 3v3, Clutch Time 5v5, or shortened Full Lineup games to earn rewards as they move through the board. The other new mode, Showdown, challenges players to test their skill in head-to-head multiplayer.

The new NBA 2K25: MyTEAM game features refreshed gameplay, as well as enhanced graphics and visuals. Besides that, developers confirmed that players can enjoy full Bluetooth controller support for a more immersive gaming experience, giving them the flexibility to play on the go.

Veterans of the series can authenticate with their Xbox or PlayStation accounts to enable cross-progression between mobile and console. It’s also important to add that the game required internet connection and iPhone 8 (or above) with 4+ GB of RAM.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.webp
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
New T-Mobile Apple-rivalling accessory quietly makes it to stores with launch discount
New T-Mobile Apple-rivalling accessory quietly makes it to stores with launch discount
This obscure phone almost outperformed the OnePlus 13 in Android rankings
This obscure phone almost outperformed the OnePlus 13 in Android rankings

Latest News

Base iPhone 16 models match their Pro counterparts in durability
Base iPhone 16 models match their Pro counterparts in durability
Oppo Find N5 touted as the most powerful foldable of H1 2025
Oppo Find N5 touted as the most powerful foldable of H1 2025
T-Mobile to offer huge phone discounts to certain subscribers of its segmented plans
T-Mobile to offer huge phone discounts to certain subscribers of its segmented plans
Mystery solved! Apple's new iPhone security feature caused mysteriouos reboots
Mystery solved! Apple's new iPhone security feature caused mysteriouos reboots
Don't miss out and grab the Pixel Watch 2 at one of its lowest prices
Don't miss out and grab the Pixel Watch 2 at one of its lowest prices
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless