NBA 2K25: MyTEAM launches on Android and iOS in November, pre-registrations open

NBA 2K25: MyTEAM Auction House | Screenshot credits: 2K

The new single-player Breakout mode allows players to compete in Triple Threat 3v3, Clutch Time 5v5, or shortened Full Lineup games to earn rewards as they move through the board. The other new mode, Showdown, challenges players to test their skill in head-to-head multiplayer.The new NBA 2K25: MyTEAM game features refreshed gameplay, as well as enhanced graphics and visuals. Besides that, developers confirmed that players can enjoy full Bluetooth controller support for a more immersive gaming experience, giving them the flexibility to play on the go.Veterans of the series can authenticate with their Xbox or PlayStation accounts to enable cross-progression between mobile and console. It’s also important to add that the game required internet connection and iPhone 8 (or above) with 4+ GB of RAM.