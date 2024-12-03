Save $500 on OnePlus Open!

Mozilla Firefox now lets Android tablets and foldables open websites in desktop mode

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Tablets Software updates
Firefox's logo on a blue screen.
The Mozilla Firefox browser on Android is getting updated with a useful update: support for defaulting to the desktop version of websites on large-screen Android devices such as tablets and foldable phones.

The feature is a part of the latest release of Firefox for Android v133. The new update changes the default behavior for "large screen" devices to automatically open websites in their desktop modes rather than the mobile modes, just as Google Chrome does.

Google Chrome got a similar update in late 2023 for premium Android tablets. Mozilla has no such distinction and the new behavior should be available for tablets and foldable phones from all price ranges.

The desktop mode is now enabled by default for large devices. Of course, if you'd like to change this, you can. To change it, you need to go in Settings, then "Site settings" and there you'd have the preference.

The desktop mode in Firefox is unlike Chrome's as well because it is present for foldable phones, which Chrome's option isn't. Desktop versions of websites open for book-style foldables, like Pixel 9 Pro Fold, or Galaxy Fold devices, and the option is understandably not opening desktop mode for clamshell foldables like a Razr or a Galaxy Flip.

The update also brings content copied from a Private Browsing mode as "sensitive", which is in line with Android's ability to mask clipboard items in notifications. This feature will be available on Android 13 or later.

I really like the feature to open desktop mode on tablets and foldable phones, and I'm happy that Mozilla is introducing it to its Firefox browser.

It's very convenient and indeed, a big screen such as a tablet or a foldable phone would take advantage of a desktop-style layout of websites. It would be more comfortable to look at websites like this, so kudos to Mozilla for thinking about large-screen phone and tablet owners.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Join the comments section and discussion boards
  • Share your experience and leave your own reviews
  • Build your personal phone library and wishlist
  • Gain access to exclusive curated newsletters
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Best Buy goes for Amazon's jugular with a towering Lenovo Tab Plus Black Friday deal
Best Buy goes for Amazon's jugular with a towering Lenovo Tab Plus Black Friday deal

Latest News

Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless