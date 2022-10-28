Big screens, big batteries, & big discounts: Select Motorola phones are close to 60% off

Motorola's smartphone lineup has something for everyone and even the company's budget flagship phones are normally more affordable than the alternatives offered by rivals. A bunch of the company's phones are even cheaper at the moment, courtesy of Amazon and Best Buy,





First up, we have the Motorola Edge 2021 , which is an amazing upper midrange phone with a flat 6.8 inches LCD screen with an industry-leading 144Hz refresh rate, a reliable capacitive fingerprint scanner, a 5,000mAh battery that helps the phone last two days, an impressive camera system with a 108MP camera that Samsung has reserved for the $ 1,199.99 Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip.





The 256GB model which usually sells for $700, is being sold for just $249.99 by Amazon and $299.99 by Best Buy right now.





Next up is the Moto G Stylus 2022 which is a budget phone with stylus support and it even retains the headphone jack and MicroSD slot for memory expansions which are rare to find on phones these days. The phone's 6.8 inches screen has a refresh rate of 90Hz, which is something you don't usually expect from phones in this price range. The device has a decent camera system with a triple camera array consisting of a 50MP main sensor, and a 16MP front shooter. It's powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 which can be counted on for decent gaming performance and it packs a hefty 5,000mAh battery.





This phone can currently be bought for $199.99 instead of 299.99.





Motorola Edge 2021 6.8 inches 144Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chip | 8/256GB | Triple camera system with 108MP main sensor | 5,000mAh battery | 30W charging $449 off (64%) Buy at Amazon Moto G Stylus 2022 6.8 inches 90Hz screen | MediaTek Helio G88 | 6/128GB | Triple camera array with 50MP main sensor | 5,000mAh battery $100 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Moto G Stylus 2021 6.8 inches LCD screen | Snapdragon 678 chip | 4/128GB | Quad camera system with 48MP main camera | 4,000mAh battery | 3.5mm headphone jack | microSD slot $150 off (50%) Buy at Amazon Moto G 5G 2022 6.5 inches 90Hz screen | MediaTek Dimensity 700 | 6/256GB | Triple camera system with 50MP main sensor | microSD slot | 5,000mAh battery | headphone jack $100 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Moto G Power 2022 6.5 inches 90Hz screen | MediaTek Helio G37 | microSD slot | Triple camera system with 50MP main camera | 5,000mAh battery | Headphone jack $55 off (28%) Buy at Amazon





After that, we have the 2021 Moto G Stylus , which again is an impressive budget handset with a stylus. It has a big 6.8 inches screen, a quad camera system with a 48MP main camera for decent images, the Snapdragon 678 processor, and a 4,000mAh battery under the hood.





This device has been discounted by 50 percent and you can get it for only $149.99.





Another great Motorola phone that's on sale right now is the Moto G 5G which is great for anyone looking for reasonable everyday performance, a large display, impressive battery life, headphone jack, and expandable storage. This is one is available for $299.99 instead of $399.99 right now.





Motorola Edge 2021 6.8 inches 144Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chip | 8/256GB | Triple camera system with 108MP main sensor | 5,000mAh battery | 30W charging $400 off (57%) $299 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy Moto G Stylus 2022 6.8 inches 90Hz screen | MediaTek Helio G88 | 6/128GB | Triple camera array with 50MP main sensor | 5,000mAh battery $100 off (33%) $199 99 $299 99 Buy at BestBuy Moto G Stylus 2021 6.8 inches LCD screen | Snapdragon 678 chip | 4/128GB | Quad camera system with 48MP main camera | 4,000mAh battery | 3.5mm headphone jack | microSD slot $150 off (50%) $149 99 $299 99 Buy at BestBuy Moto G 5G 2022 6.5 inches 90Hz screen | MediaTek Dimensity 700 | 6/256GB | Triple camera system with 50MP main sensor | microSD slot | 5,000mAh battery | headphone jack $100 off (25%) $299 99 $399 99 Buy at BestBuy Moto G Power 2022 6.5 inches 90Hz screen | MediaTek Helio G37 | microSD slot | Triple camera system with 50MP main camera | 5,000mAh battery | Headphone jack $50 off (25%) $149 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy





Last, but not least, the Moto G Power 2022 has also been discounted by the two retailers. This was already a great option for those with a limited budget, offering a 6.5 inches 90Hz screen, a solid camera system with a 50MP main sensor, and a 5,000 mAh batter, and with discounts of up to 28 percent, it's currently a no brainer.





These deals will not last indefinitely so add your favorite model to the cart as fast as you can.