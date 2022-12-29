Motorola's ThinkPhone surfaces again in press images and new renders

The last time we saw images of the rumored Motorola ThinkPhone was more than a week ago when Evan Blass disseminated a tweet with renders of the device. Just the other day, Twitter tipster SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) served up what looks to be press images and new renders of the phone. One image shows off the water resistance of the device as it sits in a puddle giving us a look at the carbon fiber design of the handset's rear panel. Another image shows off the thin bezels on the display, while a render shows the phone resting on a charging dock.





The tipster also included some specs for the ThinkPhone that we've previously mentioned such as calling for the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC to be found under the hood, and the 68W wired charging capabilities for the 5000mAh battery. He also repeated the rumor that the phone will have Android 13 pre-installed out of the box. Other specs that we've already mentioned include the handset's 6.6-inch pOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution. The display will have a 144Hz refresh rate.









Motorola's ThinkPhone is expected to ship with 8GB or 12GB of memory and offer storage options of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB. The rear camera setup will include a 50MP primary camera with an aperture of f/1.8, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a depth sensor. The front-facing selfie camera weighs in at 32MP and the ThinkPhone will sport an under-display fingerprint sensor.







There's no sense in Motorola showing you an image of the phone soaking up the rain from a puddle unless the device is going to be water-resistant. Indeed, the handset will come with an IP68 rating making it impervious to dust. It also allows the device to be submerged in fresh water to a depth of nearly 5 feet for up to 30 minutes. And yes, the buzz around the water cooler says that the Motorola ThinkPhone will have support for 5G.







The ThinkPhone takes its design cues from parent company Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop.