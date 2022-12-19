Renders of the rumored Motorola ThinkPhone surface

Motorola's parent Lenovo purchased IBM's computer business, including its ThinkPad name, back in 2005. A few days ago we told you about the rumored ThinkPhone that Motorola is expected to announce soon. Hall of Fame tipster Evan Blass disseminated a couple of renders of the phone today (unscathed by watermarks) confirming that the device will have the same carbon design seen on Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop.





The ThinkPhone could be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and will feature 8GB or 12GB of memory. Storage options will include 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB. The handset will reportedly sport a 6.6-inch pOLED display with a resolution of 1800 x 2400, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 144Hz refresh rate. The rear camera array is rumored to feature a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a depth sensor. A 32MP front-facing camera will handle selfies and video chats.





Keeping the lights on will be a 5000mAh battery with 68W wired charging, and 15W wireless charging. The phone will carry an IP68 rating which means that it will be impervious to dust, and will allow the device to be submerged in fresh water to a depth of nearly 5 feet for up to 30 minutes. Android 13 will be pre-installed. The ThinkPhone will have an under-display fingerprint scanner.











The Motorola ThinkPhone is not only quite a looker, judging by the leak, but will also be a powerful handset. It will support 5G if the rumor mill is correct although we don't know if it will connect with both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G signals.



