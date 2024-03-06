You can still up your game on the cheap by snagging the stylish Motorola ThinkPhone for $300 off its price





Motorola ThinkPhone 256GB: Now $300 OFF at Motorola!



To say that the Motorola ThinkPhone means business is an understatement. In addition to its sleek look, this bad boy packs serious hardware in the face of a top-tier Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset complemented by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. With this much firepower, the ThinkPhone delivers amazing performance and can handle any task, including demanding games like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9, like a breeze.



Moreover, on top of its fashionable look and top-tier performance, the Motorola ThinkPhone takes beautiful photos with its 50 MP main camera and 32 MP shooter for selfies. The phone can also capture videos at up to 8K at 30fps with its main snapper and at up to 4K at 30fps with its selfie shooter.



Another notable feature of the Motorola ThinkPhone is its battery life. This handsome fella packs a 5000mAh power cell on board, which has enough juice to last you about two days without any top-ups with regular usage. Additionally, the phone has 15W wireless and 68W wired charging and needs around 54 minutes to fully charge its battery using a 68W charger.



Motorola still has its business-oriented gem, the Motorola ThinkPhone, on sale for $300 off its price at its official store.