Motorola’s super-phone costs €350 in India and €700 in the EU: Simple economics, or taxing the rich?

What happened to Motorola’s math? Is this normal? Should people in Europe (and the US) start importing their phones, and also… Are phone-makers trying to “tax the rich”?





Motorola’s new mid-range phone costs €350 in India and €700 in the EU: Are phone-makers trying to “tax the rich”?

Recommended Stories

800 USD (now $700 on Amazon Renewed)

950 EUR (now €735 on Amazon)

80,000 INR (that’s €900, or €50 less than the iPhone sold in the EU)

800 USD (now $725 on Amazon)

900 EUR (now €725 on Amazon)

80,000 INR (or €900 - the same launch price as the EU)

400 USD (now $340 on Amazon)

380 EUR (now only €300 on Amazon)

30,500 INR (that’s €340)

Is Lenovo’s decision to price the Edge 50 Pro at €700 justifiable? For the most part, not really…

Is Lenovo sabotaging Motorola? Should you buy the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, or get a “real” Android flagship for the flagship price?

Galaxy S24

Pixel 8

Pixel 7a



How to get a good deal on the excellent but overpriced Motorola Edge 50 Pro (hint: maybe… don’t)

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is yet to launch in the US but the phones’ price in America will ultimately determine how serious Lenovo is about the crazy price difference between the EU and Indian Edge 50 Pro.



Meanwhile, if you’re wondering how to get a good deal on the Moto Edge 50 Pro outside of India, why not:



Import the Edge 50 Pro - as I understand, some online importers offer this imperfect solution; or go on a holiday to India from Europe and get your Motorola Edge 50 Pro there - it might work out cheaper!

Wait until the price of the Edge 50 Pro comes down - given that this is an Android phone we’re talking about (also, a Motorola), this shouldn’t take too long - perhaps a couple of months

Wait for a deal on eBay - as it always happens, someone will buy and (for one reason or another) decide to sell their new Motorola Edge 50 Pro, giving you a chance to snatch this excellent phone for less

Or you know… buy a different phone - perhaps Lenovo should learn an important lesson, and stop sabotaging itself; the Galaxy S24 , Pixel 8 , and Pixel 7a look like solid alternatives depending on your budget

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is yet to launch in the US but the phones’ price in America will ultimately determine how serious Lenovo is about the crazy price difference between the EU and Indian Edge 50 Pro.Meanwhile, if you’re wondering how to get a good deal on the Moto Edge 50 Pro outside of India, why not: