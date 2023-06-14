A bunch of Motorola smartphones are on sale right now
Here are our two cents: if you’re an active bargain hunter looking for appealing promotions on some of your favorite Motorola devices, now’s the time to act! Right now, there’s an ongoing sale on both Motorola and Amazon, where the prices for many models are slashed.
There are killer promotions on several highly-desired models, such as the Edge 30 Fusion in Viva Magenta, as well as on some entry-level devices that should meet your basic needs. Also, while you can find offers with the same prices on Motorola and Amazon, we’d like to remind you that you can opt for a trade-in at Motorola. If you spare a decent device for the new one, you can grab an even better deal for your smartphone.
Let’s cut to the chase! Here are the most appealing promos on Motorola phones right now.
Check out these deals for Motorola Edge smartphones:
Now that’s a list of deals that might be hard to turn down, especially for those who’ve been waiting for the Edge 30 Fusion to become available at a more reasonable price for the Viva Magenta color.
The all-time winner on this list undoubtedly is the Motorola Edge+ (2022). Previously, this Android-powered machine had a price tag of around $999, making it a solid contender for the best Android phone race (if such a race actually existed.) However, right now, you can get this powerhouse for just $499.99. Then again, you’d have to be okay with the Cosmos Blue color and the 512GB storage.
Now that we’ve paid due attention to some of the more high-performance Motorola products on sale, let’s check out the offers for the more entry-level devices that still are on top of their game.
If you still want to be part of the Motorola Edge Family but aren’t willing to spare $499 and up for your new phone, you can now get the Edge (2022) in Mineral Gray, with a solid 256GB of storage space. Remember that all the Motorola website offers can get even better for those who opt to trade in an eligible device for their new one. You can score as much as $200 off the promo price if you trade in the most suitable phone.
Discover promotions for budget smartphones like Moto G 5G, G Power, and more:
If you’re out for an entry-level phone that can meet your basic requirements, safely place your bet on one of these Motorola smartphones. Several of these Motorola devices, such as the Motorola Moto G Power (2022) and the Moto G 5G (2022), now see their lowest-ever prices on Amazon. However, that’s not the first time we noticed such good offers on these devices.
Truth be told, even if you’re not actively searching for a new device to buy right now, many of these deals are still too good to miss. We recommend keeping track of these deals and taking advantage of them while they’re still active. The sale ends on June 18 on the Motorola website. However, some high-demand models might be bought out well before that time.
If you’re all out to find the ultimate battery beast among these budget Android phones, we suggest the Moto G Power (2022). According to Motorola, this device has a battery life of as many as three days on a single charge.
