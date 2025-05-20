Motorola reveals the price and release date for the Moto Watch Fit

So, what can Motorola's $200 wearable do that might make you want to purchase it?

The Moto Watch Fit was announced last month alongside the new Razr lineup. The peculiar thing about it was that it runs on a proprietary OS and not Google's Wear OS like most other Android smartwatches.For a $199 smartwatch, that might raise eyebrows, especially with options like the Amazfit GTS 4 selling for less while offering similar features.Still, the Moto Watch Fit has some notable specs and features that might be enough to justify its price. It has a 1.9-inch OLED display, an aluminum frame, and even 5ATM and IP68 ratings.

Built-in GPS

Heart rate and sleep tracking

Over 100 sports modes

Accelerometer, gyroscope, and ambient light sensor

Bluetooth 5.3 for stable connections

Android phone compatibility





So is the Moto Watch Fit a good deal?





The caveat is that it does not support apps, which can be a major dealbreaker for some users. It also doesn't have a smart assistant. So why buy this watch if it has these flaws?





Well, there are plenty of users that don't require additional functionality than the basic ones, so the lack of app support is not that big of a deal. If the heart rate sensor and the GPS are reliable, then the Moto Watch Fit could be a great competitor to similar devices from Amazfit and Xiaomi.

Where Motorola claims the watch truly shines, though, is its battery life. The company claims up to 16 days on a single charge, though that doesn’t account for intensive GPS use. To make things even better, the company even says that a short 5-minute top-up will give you a full day of use.The watch supports the basics required for fitness tracking, such as: