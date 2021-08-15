The OG Motorola Razr foldable phone is getting Android 11 update at Verizon

One of the first foldable smartphones, the Motorola Razr
is finally getting updated to Android 11. Released back in 2019, the original Razr has already received its Android 10 update last year, and judging by the Motorola’s commitment to Android updates
, we expected one last major upgrade to come this year.
In the United States, Verizon
has already delivered on Motorola
’s promise, or at least is about to. The Big Red quietly updated the original Motorola Razr’s support page
with information about the foldable phone’s next major update, Android 11.
According to Verizon, the update has been released on August 13, so many Motorola Razr owners probably received it already. Along with all the Android 11 goodies, the update includes the July 2021 security patch, and that’s about it.
The OTA (over the air) update can be downloaded either via Wi-Fi or the Verizon Wireless network. If you did not receive the notification about the Android 11 update, you can certainly manually check for it by heading to Settings / About phone / System updates
.