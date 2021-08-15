The OG Motorola Razr foldable phone is getting Android 11 update at Verizon

End-to-end encryption now covers Messenger video and audio calls

Major phone manufacturer leaks the specs for one of its upcoming phones

OnePlus 9 in Tea: Is OnePlus 9T still on the table or does OnePlus need help?

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 security feature removed at the behest of the Chinese government

Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals the end of a feature used by 1.5 million subscribers

Samsung's video promotes the 5nm Exynos W920 chip that powers the Galaxy Watch 4 line