Motorola Android Software updates

The OG Motorola Razr foldable phone is getting Android 11 update at Verizon

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
One of the first foldable smartphones, the Motorola Razr is finally getting updated to Android 11. Released back in 2019, the original Razr has already received its Android 10 update last year, and judging by the Motorola’s commitment to Android updates, we expected one last major upgrade to come this year.

In the United States, Verizon has already delivered on Motorola’s promise, or at least is about to. The Big Red quietly updated the original Motorola Razr’s support page with information about the foldable phone’s next major update, Android 11.

According to Verizon, the update has been released on August 13, so many Motorola Razr owners probably received it already. Along with all the Android 11 goodies, the update includes the July 2021 security patch, and that’s about it.

The OTA (over the air) update can be downloaded either via Wi-Fi or the Verizon Wireless network. If you did not receive the notification about the Android 11 update, you can certainly manually check for it by heading to Settings / About phone / System updates.

Related phones

razr (2019)
Motorola razr (2019) View Full specs
$190 Amazon
  • Display 6.2 inches 2142 x 876 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2510 mAh
  • OS Android 10

