Motorola Android Software updates

Motorola downgrades its Android update schedule across all smartphones

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
1
Motorola downgrades its Android update schedule across all smartphones
Motorola will no longer offer customers who purchase its smartphones more than one Android OS update unless the devices prove to be unusually popular. It's a policy the US company wanted to enforce last year after it released the Edge series but had to backtrack on its decision after fans backlash.

Unfortunately, Motorola confirmed to AndroidAuthority that the Edge 20 series will not receive more than one Android upgrade and two years of security updates. Judging from the company's statement, it looks like the same update policy will apply to all Motorola smartphones going forward.

Each device has its own merit in terms of where it needs to be updated and how many updates it does get. We do commit on the one OS update, and obviously we continue to review that. If we do find that the device has a longer life cycle in the market, we’ll obviously review to see whether it needs more OS upgrades.

In other words, Motorola's decision is based on the fact that customers are changing their smartphones too fast to warrant more than one major Android upgrade. The good news is the US company is willing to assess each phone and decide whether or not it's worth releasing more than one Android OS updates based on its market popularity.

Even if Motorola is correct regarding the life cycle of its smartphones, this remains a rather strange move considering Google recommends a minimum of two years of Android upgrades.

