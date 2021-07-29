Motorola downgrades its Android update schedule across all smartphones





In other words, Motorola's decision is based on the fact that customers are changing their smartphones too fast to warrant more than one major Android upgrade. The good news is the US company is willing to assess each phone and decide whether or not it's worth releasing more than one Android OS updates based on its market popularity.



Even if Motorola is correct regarding the life cycle of its smartphones, this remains a rather strange move considering Google recommends a minimum of two years of Android upgrades.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up