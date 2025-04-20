The Easter Bunny brought a deal, letting you get the Motorola Razr+ (2024) at a steal!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
In addition to eating tons of chocolate in the form of bunnies and eggs, Easter is also a fantastic time to start living the foldable lifestyle. Why? Well, there are plenty of unmissable Easter phone deals, including a sweet $200 discount on the flagship Motorola Razr+ (2024) at Best Buy.
Thanks to this lovely deal, you can score one of the best foldable phones out there for $799.99, down from its usual price of $999.99. We don't know how long this offer will last, though, so we encourage you to act fast and score a unit before the promo ends. After all, the Razr+ (2024) is the perfect choice if you want a performance-oriented, foldable smartphone without overspending.
Powered by the snappy Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and backed by 12GB of RAM, this bad boy handles heavy tasks with ease, delivering smooth performance. Its 165Hz refresh rate takes responsiveness to the next level, making every interaction feel incredibly snappy.
But power is only half the story—this foldable gem also shines with its gorgeous 6.9-inch inner display. With a sharp 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR support, it delivers pleasant visuals, while the peak brightness of 3,000 nits ensures you'll see everything clearly, even on the brightest of days.
Overall, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is a powerhouse foldable that delivers premium performance, stunning visuals, and long-lasting battery life—all at an unbeatable price. It's a bargain right now. So, don't wait—grab one with this deal today!
Thanks to this lovely deal, you can score one of the best foldable phones out there for $799.99, down from its usual price of $999.99. We don't know how long this offer will last, though, so we encourage you to act fast and score a unit before the promo ends. After all, the Razr+ (2024) is the perfect choice if you want a performance-oriented, foldable smartphone without overspending.
Powered by the snappy Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and backed by 12GB of RAM, this bad boy handles heavy tasks with ease, delivering smooth performance. Its 165Hz refresh rate takes responsiveness to the next level, making every interaction feel incredibly snappy.
But power is only half the story—this foldable gem also shines with its gorgeous 6.9-inch inner display. With a sharp 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR support, it delivers pleasant visuals, while the peak brightness of 3,000 nits ensures you'll see everything clearly, even on the brightest of days.
Battery life doesn't disappoint either—its 4,000 mAh power cell keeps you going for over a day and a half on a single charge with regular use. And when it comes to capturing memories, the 50 MP main camera and 32 MP front-facing snapper deliver crisp, vibrant photos, so every moment is preserved in stunning detail.
Overall, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is a powerhouse foldable that delivers premium performance, stunning visuals, and long-lasting battery life—all at an unbeatable price. It's a bargain right now. So, don't wait—grab one with this deal today!
Things that are NOT allowed: