This half-off Motorola Razr+ (2023) might just be the ultimate 2024 foldable bargain

Well aware that it probably can't beat Samsung at its own game in the foldable market segment, Motorola has been mainly focused on devising the ideal value proposition to steal some attention (and sales) from its rival's hugely popular Galaxy Z Flip line over the last couple of years.

That's true for both the mid-range Razr (2023), which was very competitively priced right off the bat, and the high-end Razr Plus (2023), which is almost unbelievably affordable after its latest huge discount. Originally sold for $999.99 and frequently marked down to $700, $650, and $600 at major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy since last fall, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powerhouse is now available at a measly $499.99 from Woot.

The Amazon-owned e-tailer is amazingly charging $500 (or 50 percent) less than usual for a factory unlocked Motorola Razr+ (2023) unit with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included, which means that you're looking at making no compromises and cutting no corners whatsoever compared to a purchase from Motorola itself, for instance.

Motorola, by the way, is currently selling the exact same device in the exact same 256GB storage variant as Woot at $599.99, which is itself not a bad deal, but it's simply and clearly not as good as this limited-time offer (technically) set to expire at the end of the month either.

Seeing as how Woot only has the deeply discounted Razr+ (2023) in stock in a black colorway, there's definitely a good chance your demand will lead to the promotion's disappearance way ahead of its actual August 31 expiration date. That means you should probably hurry and pull the trigger ASAP if you want to get one of the best foldable phones out there at its lowest price possible.

No, that aforementioned Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor is no longer a screamer, but for $499.99, it should prove more than satisfying on all levels and in all day-to-day operations. The same goes for the 8GB RAM count, 3,800mAh battery, and 12 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera system, while the key selling points (at $500, $600, or even $700) are undeniably those large and gorgeous 6.9 and 3.6-inch screens. In short, this is an absolute bang-for-buck champion in 2024, massively undercutting and thus arguably outshining the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Razr (2024), and Razr+ (2024).
Adrian Diaconescu
