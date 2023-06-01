Motorola Razr 40: Motorola announces its first budget-friendly foldable





Now, the company has launched two new Razr phones, one of which is the Motorola Razr 40 — a more budget-friendly option that has the potential to pave the way for Motorola 's big break into the foldable phone market. The other variant is the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, which while being once again very expensive, just might have enough upgrades to justify that high cost.





But let's take a look at the affordable Razr 40 here, as it is the company's first foldable that is more easily accessible, and see what it offers.









The Motorola Razr 40 in a nutshell

Displays and Design





The Motorola Razr 40 comes with a new stylish look, featuring a vegan leather finish that should make the phone more easy to hold and less slippery. It comes in three color options including Sage Green, Vanilla Cream, and Summer Lilac. It's body is quite slim and compact, measuring 73.95 x 88.24 x 15.8mm when its closed and 73.95 x 170.82 x 7.35mm when the main display is fully unfolded. It also weighs around 188g.









Speaking of displays, this more affordable version of the Razr has a smaller 1.5-inch (OLED) one on embedded on in the back. Despite that, you can still check notifications, the weather, use it to take a selfie, and more without having to open the phone.





The main display is much more impressive, though, measuring at 6.9 inches with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 and a 144Hz screen refresh rate, which means animations and gaming should be buttery-smooth. There is also support for HDR10+, so you should get good color reproduction and contrast when watching HDR content.

Cameras





The more affordable Razr 40 comes with an improved main 64MP camera with an aperture of f/1.7 and optical image stabilization. It does, however, use pixel binning that reduces it to 16 megapixels but helps with capturing more light in darker scenarios.





There is also a 13MP ultra-wide camera that features a Macro Mode, and has an aperture of f/2.2 and a 120-degree field of view. We wouldn't expect the best quality out of this one, though. As for the selfie camera, it is embedded in the main display and comes with 32MP. Stay tuned for our full review to see how this camera system performs.

Performance and Storage





The more budget-friendly Motorola Razr 40 comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, which is actually a downgrade from last year's Motorola Razr but still a great performer as one of the best mid-range chipsets on the market. On board you will also find 8GB of RAM, although it is the slower LPDDR4X type, and only one storage option of 256GB.

Battery and Charging





The Razr 40 comes with a 4200mAh battery, which is actually bigger than the 3800mAh one featured on the pricier Razr 40 Ultra. Couple that with the less power-hungry chipset, this budget Razr should fair better than its premium counterpart.





To juice up that battery you will have 33W of maximum wired charging and 5W for wireless. The good news is that the Razr 40 comes with a 30W charging brick inside the box, so you won't have to look for a new one.





Price and Availability





The Motorola Razr 40 will be launching in July and go for €899 in Europe. That puts it in the perfect spot for competing with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 . It will also be available in other markets including Latin America and Asia.

Motorola has been trying very hard to return to its glory days of the iconic RAZR V3 from 2004, but all of the new Motorola Razr foldable phones throughout the last few years have had small success in that endeavor. Of course, there are multiple reasons for that, but the high price tag was definitely one of the main ones.