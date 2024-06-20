Motorola Razr+ 2024 leak hints at telephoto lens, enhanced water resistance, and AI capabilities
Image credit — Motorola
A new leaked video suggests that the Motorola Razr+ 2024 might become significantly more water-resistant. The video hints at "underwater protection," which could translate to an IPX8 rating – a major upgrade from the IP52 rating of the previous Razr+. But there's a potential catch. The IPX8 rating might ditch dust protection, a feature the earlier model had. So, while the Razr+ 2024 could become invincible to pool splashes like Samsung's foldables, dust bunnies might pose a new threat.
In addition, the leaked video shows the potential inclusion of a telephoto lens, which would be a noteworthy upgrade for the Motorola Razr+ 2024. Telephoto lenses allow users to zoom in on distant objects without losing image quality, a significant advantage over traditional digital zoom. This feature is particularly useful for capturing detailed photos of faraway subjects, such as wildlife or landmarks.
The absence of a telephoto lens has been a common drawback of many foldable flip phones, so its potential inclusion in the Razr+ 2024 is a welcome development. However, the leaked video doesn't clarify whether this addition comes at the expense of the ultrawide lens, which is often used for capturing expansive landscapes or group photos in tight spaces.
The video also mentions AI capabilities, with an "AI-powered" camera and "Moto AI" features. This marks Motorola's first push into AI features in the US market, having previously introduced them in some international releases.
What exactly can users expect from these AI features? Let's speculate. AI-powered cameras can automatically adjust settings based on the shooting environment, potentially leading to sharper, more vibrant photos. AI can also be used for object and scene recognition, suggesting that the Razr+ 2024 camera might be able to identify what you're pointing it at and adjust settings accordingly. Moto AI, on the other hand, could encompass a broader range of AI-powered features throughout the phone, such as voice assistants, intelligent battery management, or personalized user experiences.
All the aforementioned possibilities sound like an exciting future for the Motorola Razr+ and the leaks offer valuable insights into the potential upgrades coming. However, it's important to note that Motorola hasn't officially confirmed any of these details, so it's best to approach this information with cautious optimism.
