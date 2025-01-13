Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
Budget-friendly Razr (2024) becomes a bargain with this juicy Motorola offer

A person holding a Razr (2024).
Motorola's Razr (2024) is one of the best phones you can buy. Its affordable price makes it a top choice for anyone curious about living with a foldable handset. And right now, this handsome fella offers even greater value, as it's discounted by $100 on Motorola.com.

Courtesy of the current $100 markdown, you can nab a unit for just $599.99, down from $699.99. What's more, you can score a free matching Razr strap case, normally priced at $49.99. You can also save up to 50% if you have an eligible clamshell foldable, like a Razr 2023 model, to trade. But even if you don't have such a smartphone, Motorola is offering an extra $50 trade-in discount on most phones.

Motorola Razr (2024): Save $150!

The Motorola Razr (2024) is on sale for $100 off at Motorola, and you’ll also score a free case worth $49.99. In addition, you can save up to 50% with a trade-in an older Razr phone or another eligible foldable. But even if you don't have a foldable to trade, Motorola is tossing in a $50 trade-in discount on most phones. Act fast and save today!
$150 off (20%) Gift
Buy at Amazon


As for the Razr (2024) itself, this handsome fella boasts a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset and 8GB of RAM, providing a solid performance. It can handle most tasks without any hiccups and boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes it feel fast and responsive.

In addition to its high refresh rate, the beautiful 6.9-inch AMOLED screen on board also packs a 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR10+ support, delivering a great watching experience.

You'll also be able to snap decent photos with the 50 MP main camera on board, though it can sometimes oversharpen images, giving them a rough look. The colors tend to lean towards blue and green, but it generally handles bright and dark areas well. However, really bright spots may lose some detail.

Nonetheless, a foldable phone for under $600 is a great deal. So, if you have always wanted a handset that can fold in half, has a good performance, and you don't need the best cameras on the market, act fast and save with this offer today!
