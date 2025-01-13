Budget-friendly Razr (2024) becomes a bargain with this juicy Motorola offer
Motorola's Razr (2024) is one of the best phones you can buy. Its affordable price makes it a top choice for anyone curious about living with a foldable handset. And right now, this handsome fella offers even greater value, as it's discounted by $100 on Motorola.com.
Courtesy of the current $100 markdown, you can nab a unit for just $599.99, down from $699.99. What's more, you can score a free matching Razr strap case, normally priced at $49.99. You can also save up to 50% if you have an eligible clamshell foldable, like a Razr 2023 model, to trade. But even if you don't have such a smartphone, Motorola is offering an extra $50 trade-in discount on most phones.
As for the Razr (2024) itself, this handsome fella boasts a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset and 8GB of RAM, providing a solid performance. It can handle most tasks without any hiccups and boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes it feel fast and responsive.
In addition to its high refresh rate, the beautiful 6.9-inch AMOLED screen on board also packs a 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR10+ support, delivering a great watching experience.
Nonetheless, a foldable phone for under $600 is a great deal. So, if you have always wanted a handset that can fold in half, has a good performance, and you don't need the best cameras on the market, act fast and save with this offer today!
You'll also be able to snap decent photos with the 50 MP main camera on board, though it can sometimes oversharpen images, giving them a rough look. The colors tend to lean towards blue and green, but it generally handles bright and dark areas well. However, really bright spots may lose some detail.
