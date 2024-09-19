The Motorola Razr 2023 is still the cheapest foldable, thanks to this massive $300 discount

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

If you want a sleek phone with a fancy foldable design and a price tag that doesn't break the bank, we suggest you hurry up and grab the Motorola Razr 2023, while it's discounted by a whopping $300 on Amazon. Courtesy of this bonkers discount, you can snag one for under the $400 mark, scoring massive savings of 43%.

Motorola Razr 2023: Save $300 on Amazon!

The Motorola Razr 2023 is on sale for $300 off on Amazon and can be yours for just under $400. The phone offers good performance and is a real bargain right now. So, don't waste time and save today!
$300 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon


It's worth noting, though, that Amazon has been offering this huge price cut for a while now. Sadly, we don't know how long the offer will last, so be sure not to take any chances and just grab a Motorola Razr 2023 with this deal now while you can. The phone puts a lot on the table, especially at its current price.

Despite being the cheapest foldable around, it rocks a mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM, allowing it to handle everyday tasks like a pro. Plus, the 64MP wide and 13MP ultrawide cameras on the cover, along with the 32MP selfie camera, snap some great-looking photos, so it has you covered in the camera department as well.

You'll also be pleasantly surprised by its battery life. Its 4,200mAh power cell can last you the whole day on a single charge. You might even get two days of usage if you're not pushing the phone too hard. In addition, this fella supports 30W fast charging and can fill its tank in around 50 minutes.

All in all, the Motorola Razr 2023 still ranks as one of the best foldables out there, packing solid performance, good cameras, and reliable battery life. And at a $300 discount, it's an even sweeter deal than usual. If you've been wanting to enter the foldable game for a while, now is the perfect time to do so while this bad boy is so heavily discounted. So, tap the deal button in this article and score massive savings now!
