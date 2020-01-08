Deal: The mid-range Motorola One Zoom is now cheaper than ever

Initially sold in the US for $449.99, the Motorola One Zoom can now be purchased for just $349.99 with no strings attached. This nice deal, which effectively lets you save $100 on the One Zoom, is available only via Motorola's official US website.





As you may know, the Motorola One Zoom is a relatively new mid-range smartphone, having been launched stateside four months ago. While the handset was, at one point, offered for $360 , it was never as cheap as it is today.





According to Motorola, its One Zoom deal is valid until January 26, or while supplies last. A separate deal allows you to get a free Moto G6 with the Motorola One Zoom, but, in this case, you need to purchase the latter at full price ($449.99). Since a Moto G6 currently costs around $100, these two deals are pretty similar value-wise.













Some notable features of the Motorola One Zoom include a rear quad-camera with 3x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom, a generous 6.4-inch OLED screen with 1080 x 2340 pixels, an octa-core Snapdragon 675 processor, 128 GB of expandable internal memory, and a 4000 mAh fast-charging battery. The phone is splash-resistant and comes in three color variants: Electric Grey, Brushed Bronze, and Cosmic Purple.





At the moment, the Motorola One Zoom runs Android 9 Pie, but it should be updated to Android 10 sometime this year. You can learn much more about the capabilities of this smartphone by reading our Motorola One Zoom review





The Motorola One Zoom is sold unlocked but, unlike other Motorola phones (like the G7 ), it only works on select US carriers. More exactly, the handset is compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile, and their prepaid brands, but it can not be used on CDMA carriers like Verizon, Sprint, or US Cellular.



