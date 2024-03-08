Is the Moto X50 Ultra the flagship that will finally challenge the Galaxies and iPhones?

*Header image: the Motorola Moto Edge 40 Pro







Once upon a time, Motorola phones were at the top of the world. But those days are now long gone and Motorola has been more present in the budget and mid-range segment, rarely being able to compete with the big players in the smartphone market: the Apples and Oranges... pardon, Samsungs.

What could the Moto X50 Ultra have, compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone?





Performance, check

iPhone 16 Pro Max , which could be the other competitor, is still months away from revealing. Its predecessor though is the current contender from Apple and has the A17 Pro Bionic chip.

A recent teaser for the phone, focused on speed and AI improvements, seems very promising for the performance of the phone. The Moto X50 Pro is rumored to sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , which is by all means a flagship processor: fast and very capable. The chip is perfectly capable of competing with the S24 Ultra, which sports the same chip. The, which could be the other competitor, is still months away from revealing. Its predecessor though is the current contender from Apple and has the A17 Pro Bionic chip.





Here's how the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the Galaxy performs against the iPhone. We expect similar Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 performance from the Moto if it comes with the chip:



Geekbench 6 Single Higher is better Geekbench 6 Multi Higher is better 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better 3DMark Extreme(Low) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 2187

6669

4960

2710

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 2958

7288

4236

2632

View all

So, performance is mainly covered. Of course, we have other aspects of a phone's performance - mainly software, and we do hope Motorola has given some love to this department. But leaks are scarce on this, so we'll see when the phone gets released.





Battery life, check



Battery life is another important aspect of a flagship. The Moto X50 Ultra is rumored to come with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 125W wired and 50W wireless charging. Yep, notice the ultra-fast charging that is reportedly coming to this phone: that's something the Galaxy and the iPhone don't have. Its predecessor also had incredibly fast charging, and its battery (4,600mAh) fared great on YouTube playback.

Video Streaming Higher is better Web Browsing (hours) Higher is better 3D Gaming (hours) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 8h 18 min

20h 6 min

6h 28 min

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 9h 45 min

19h 20 min

9h 36 min

Motorola Edge 40 Pro 14h 21 min

13h 28 min

5h 6 min

View all Charge%reached in 15 mins Higher is better Charge%reached in 30 mins Higher is better Charging time (hours) Lower is better Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 40

68

1h 9 min

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 28

53

2h 1 min

Motorola Edge 40 Pro 57

98

0h 32 min

View all



And AI - the hot trend, check



Generative AI seems to be the trend this year with smartphones (we'll see what Apple does and whether will it hop on that trend train), and Moto is taking on the challenge. The teaser video doesn't specify exactly what AI features we'll be getting, but the mere fact the company's going for it has me thinking it's really aiming to play with the big boys.

Now, let's discuss the main areas where Moto needs to work to be a better contender:



Cameras - mainly zoom needs work, and colors



As for the contender from Motorola, we haven't heard about cameras yet. Last year's flagship by the company sports a quite capable 50MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide, and a 12MP 2x zoom camera. The phone is pretty good with daylight shots, although it seems to lack some of the dynamic range (shadows are not as dark as they should be), and performs great in portrait mode. The zoom, though, needs some work.







The elephant in the room: software updates

Moto's 2023 success and the road to flagship-ness







Moto had a pretty promising 2023. In fact, the company scored a very strong fourth quarter of 2023 and has become the fourth phone manufacturer in Europe, with its shipments growing 73% compared to last year. But many people are still going to Moto because they just need a phone, not because they want a fancy phone experience.





Moto's history: has Moto finally learned the lesson?



