Motorola outs another cheap smartwatch, the Moto Watch 40
Not many Motorola users know that the US-based company has a pretty decent lineup of smartwatches. The new Moto Watch 40 is the latest smartwatch brought by Motorola to the US market. This is a very cheap wearable device that costs almost as much as a sophisticated fitness band.
The Moto Watch 40 comes in Phantom Black and Rose Gold. Both color versions are available for just $65 via Motorola’s official website. Free shipping and 1-year warranty are included too.
The smartwatch features IP67 certifications, which makes it water resistant. It comes with an accelerometer, SpO2, sleep and heart rate tracking. The case is made of zinc alloy, but keep in mind that this smartwatch is limited to Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, it doesn’t have GPS embedded.
Finally, those interested can customize their smartwatch by swapping the straps. Motorola offers a plethora of strap models in different colors, which are sold separately through its official webstore.
The Moto Watch 40 comes in Phantom Black and Rose Gold. Both color versions are available for just $65 via Motorola’s official website. Free shipping and 1-year warranty are included too.
Specs-wise, this is a pretty modest smartwatch that runs Motorola’s homebrew Moto Watch OS. The Moto Watch 40 sports a 1.57-inch LCD display and a small 240Ah battery that promises 10 days of use.
The smartwatch features IP67 certifications, which makes it water resistant. It comes with an accelerometer, SpO2, sleep and heart rate tracking. The case is made of zinc alloy, but keep in mind that this smartwatch is limited to Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, it doesn’t have GPS embedded.
According to Motorola, all sleep data can also be synced to Google Fit. In fact, the Moto Watch 40 features deep integration with Google Fit, so this is where you’ll see how you performed during your fitness exercises.
Finally, those interested can customize their smartwatch by swapping the straps. Motorola offers a plethora of strap models in different colors, which are sold separately through its official webstore.
Things that are NOT allowed: