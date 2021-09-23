The first Motorola tablet in ages gets an official launch date and full spec sheet

The first Motorola tablet in ages gets an official launch date and full spec sheet0
As previously reported, we're looking at a Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 3 doppelganger with a different name here. The Moto Tab G20 is apparently set to "borrow" everything from the 8-inch IPS LCD panel with TDDI technology to the 3GB RAM count, modest 32 gigs of internal storage space, middling MediaTek Helio P22T processor, and Dolby Atmos speaker system from its recently released twin.
A "premium" metal design, "clean and pure near-stock" Android 11 software experience, and a relatively large 5,100mAh battery presumably capable of keeping the lights on for a full day's work (or fun) on a single charge seem to be the key selling points of this undoubtedly affordable device.
With a good old fashioned headphone jack, USB Type-C port, 10W charging support, 5MP rear-facing camera, and 2MP front shooter tipped by a reliable Twitter leaker to complete its spec sheet, this thing does look like a solid candidate for the title of 2021's best budget tablet... as long as Motorola hits the right price point.