The first Motorola tablet in ages gets an official launch date and full spec sheet





Confirmed to be dubbed Moto Tab G20 by none other than Google last month, the low to mid-end Android slate is headed for India next week. The regional September 30 launch date is also etched in stone thanks to retail giant Flipkart ( via Fonearena ), which leaves almost no question unanswered regarding the specifications and design of the impending tab.





As previously reported, we're looking at a Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 3 doppelganger with a different name here. The Moto Tab G20 is apparently set to "borrow" everything from the 8-inch IPS LCD panel with TDDI technology to the 3GB RAM count, modest 32 gigs of internal storage space, middling MediaTek Helio P22T processor, and Dolby Atmos speaker system from its recently released twin.









A "premium" metal design, "clean and pure near-stock" Android 11 software experience, and a relatively large 5,100mAh battery presumably capable of keeping the lights on for a full day's work (or fun) on a single charge seem to be the key selling points of this undoubtedly affordable device.













