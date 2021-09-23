Notification Center

Motorola Android Tablets Lenovo

The first Motorola tablet in ages gets an official launch date and full spec sheet

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
The first Motorola tablet in ages gets an official launch date and full spec sheet
Most of the people who actually remember 2011's Motorola Xoom and Xoom 2 probably gave up all hope of ever seeing a sequel released years ago, but while that's not technically what the Lenovo-owned company has in the works now, we are inching closer and closer to the official announcement of the first Moto-branded tablet in a long, long time.

Confirmed to be dubbed Moto Tab G20 by none other than Google last month, the low to mid-end Android slate is headed for India next week. The regional September 30 launch date is also etched in stone thanks to retail giant Flipkart (via Fonearena), which leaves almost no question unanswered regarding the specifications and design of the impending tab.

As previously reported, we're looking at a Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 3 doppelganger with a different name here. The Moto Tab G20 is apparently set to "borrow" everything from the 8-inch IPS LCD panel with TDDI technology to the 3GB RAM count, modest 32 gigs of internal storage space, middling MediaTek Helio P22T processor, and Dolby Atmos speaker system from its recently released twin.


A "premium" metal design, "clean and pure near-stock" Android 11 software experience, and a relatively large 5,100mAh battery presumably capable of keeping the lights on for a full day's work (or fun) on a single charge seem to be the key selling points of this undoubtedly affordable device.

All that remains to be revealed is exactly how affordable the Moto Tab G20 will prove and whether or not we should expect the decent-looking but far from impressive 8-incher to take on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite or Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus in markets like the US anytime soon.

With a good old fashioned headphone jack, USB Type-C port, 10W charging support, 5MP rear-facing camera, and 2MP front shooter tipped by a reliable Twitter leaker to complete its spec sheet, this thing does look like a solid candidate for the title of 2021's best budget tablet... as long as Motorola hits the right price point.

