Rumored Moto G62 5G packs a lot of punch for just over $300

WinFuture Motorola is apparently ready to lift the wraps off its next budget phone, the Moto G62 5G . German outlet, which has an impressive track record, has now published a report that reveals almost all of the phone's key specs as well as its marketing images.





The Moto G62 5G will allegedly feature a large 6.5-inches OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz for smoother visuals.









The phone will apparently run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus chip , which is a spruced-up version of Qualcomm's first 4-series SoC with 5G capabilities and supports both mmWave and sub-6GHz networks. Last year's Moto G51 was the first phone to feature this chip and it also powers the recently announced Honor Play 30 5G.





The chip will be paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which will be expandable with a microSD card.





Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC. The phone will come running Android 12.





The Moto G62 5G is rumored to boast a triple camera system with a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP unit, and a 2MP depth/macro sensor. The front camera will be 16MP and it will be housed in a pinhole.









The device is slated to pack a hefty 5,000mAh battery. An earlier report had said that the phone would support 20W charging.





The phone will likely cost less than €300 (~$321) and as is expected of devices in this range, it will have a plastic body. It will be available in a bluish-green hue and grey apparently and will probably be available in most international markets including the US, Europe, Australia, Brazil, and India.





Specifics around the launch are not yet available, but considering the G62 has been given the go-ahead by the FCC, it shouldn't be too long before it lands.



