Motorola makes the budget-friendly Moto G32 official with a 90Hz screen and 50MP camera









Despite what the names might suggest, that doesn't necessarily make the G32 inferior to the G42, especially if you're into (casual) mobile gaming, in which case you're likely to prefer 90Hz refresh rate capabilities over the extra sharpness of a 60Hz OLED panel.





The Moto G32 and G42 seem to be sharing a number of other key specs and features, from a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 680 processor to a hefty 5,000mAh battery and a 50MP primary shooter equipped with Quad Pixel technology guaranteed to deliver the clearest possible 12.5MP snapshots.









Interestingly, the two phones' triple rear-facing camera systems look very different at a first glance even though the 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens and 2MP macro shooter also seem unchanged in terms of their overall functionality and specifications.





What's perhaps even more interesting is that the G32 appears to support faster 30W charging than the G42, with the actual "TurboPower" brick unfortunately set to be sold separately in "some markets."





Speaking of "some markets", the 4G LTE-only Moto G32 is slated for a "select" European release soon at a starting price of €209.99, followed by an expansion to Latin America and India in the "coming weeks."





Seeing as how US availability feels unlikely, there's really no point in converting that tag to American dollars. But a 5G-enabled version of this handset with a MediaTek chipset under the hood instead of Qualcomm-made silicon is expected to make its way stateside... next year , which may or may not make a splash depending on its recommended price and a number of other factors.





For now, it'll be interesting to see if the non-5G Moto G32 can stand out among a large European pack of low-cost Android soldiers with middling specs dominated by brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, OnePlus, and even Samsung.