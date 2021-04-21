Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Motorola Android

Moto G20 leaks again with a quad-camera array, headphone jack, and unimpressive chip

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
Apr 21, 2021, 10:41 PM
Moto G20 leaks again with a quad-camera array, headphone jack, and unimpressive chip
Motorola has been churning out phone after phone. The company just announced two midrangers and it appears that an entry-level handset called the Moto G20 is right around the corner. 

The information comes from leaker Nils Ahrensmeier and is mostly in line with earlier reports.



The Moto G20 is rumored to come with a 6.5-inches IPS HD+ screen. It will be powered by the Unisoc T700 SoC. Unisoc is a Chinese fabless semiconductor company and in the past, the likes of Samsung and HTC have procured chips from it. This year's Moto E6i also has a Unisoc chip.

The T700 is apparently based on the 12nm manufacturing process, which is ancient at this point in time. The Moto G20 has seemingly been seen on Geekbench as well and its results are nothing to write home about.

That's not to say the Moto G20 has nothing going for it. Prior reports have said it will have a 90Hz screen and per the most recent rumor, the device will have a quad-camera array with a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 2MP macro module, and a 2MP depth unit. It will reportedly have a 13MP front snapper which will be housed in a waterdrop notch.

 
The phone is rumored to pack a hefty 5,000mAh cell and the base variant will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The phone will likely run Android 11 out of the gate. 

It will supposedly also have a dedicated Google Assistant key, a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone will be IP52 certified against water and dust, which means it will only be able to withstand light sprays of water.

Color options include Sky Blue and Rosa Flamingo.

The Moto G20 is expected to cost around $130 and it will likely only be released in price-sensitive markets. Its value proposition looks strong for consumers looking for affordable handsets.

