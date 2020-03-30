T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Motorola Android

The US release date of the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power may have finally been revealed

Of the many interesting Moto G-series mid-rangers unveiled in the last few months, Motorola only promised US availability for two models. But while the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power got price points attached to their names more than six weeks ago, the Lenovo-owned company could merely commit to a vague "spring" release timeline.

Shortly after their announcements, the two phones popped up on Motorola's official US website, where they're unfortunately still listed with a "coming soon" tag and no details or even the slightest hint at a commercial rollout date. But now Best Buy is also gearing up for a delivery start, which might take place in just a couple of weeks.

The retailer has the unlocked Moto G Stylus and G Power listed as "coming soon" on its website, exactly like Motorola, but the affordable mid-end devices are apparently set to be released on April 16. That's precisely two weeks from Thursday, and it may or may not be when the handset manufacturer plans to kick off its own shipments as well.

 

You shouldn't rule out the possibility of this being a placeholder or tentative date either, although we've actually been keeping a close eye on Best Buy, which had the G Power and G Stylus listed as sold out until now with no info on a "replenishment" date. So, yeah, April 16 seems pretty much etched in stone, leaving us curious to see if pre-orders will perhaps begin a little earlier.

Priced at $250 and $300 respectively, the Moto G Power and G Stylus have a trendy hole punch design with relatively thin bezels in common, as well as a respectable Snapdragon 665 processor, a 4GB RAM count, 6.4-inch display with a resolution of 2300 x 1080 pixels, a 16MP front-facing camera, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a plastic rear cover alongside a robust aluminum frame.

Obviously, the key selling point of the G Power is a gargantuan 5,000mAh battery (compared to the 4,000mAh cell under the hood of its cousin), while the G Stylus primarily stands out from today's mid-range pack with a built-in pen. The Moto G Stylus also comes with twice the 64GB internal storage space of the G Power, as well as a significantly more impressive 48 + 16 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera system (versus a 16 + 8 + 2MP shooter arrangement).

