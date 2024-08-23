Low-res render allegedly shows the upcoming Moto G Stylus (2025)
A wave of leaks focusing on Motorola’s upcoming lineup of products have spilled the beans on many of the company’s smartphones. The US-based handset maker has already confirmed it will hold a launch event on August 29 but didn’t offer details about the devices that we should expect to be unveiled next week.
A low-res photo that allegedly shows the Moto G Power (2025) leaked a few days ago. Now we have another similar official-looking render that shows another Motorola upcoming smartphone, the Moto G Stylus (2025).
Just like the previous leaked render, this one is of very low quality, so it’s impossible to see all the details. What we do see is a punch hole display, a dual camera on the back, and a stylus.
Speaking of which, the Moto G Stylus (2024) made its debut on the market in May, so its successor might be introduced around the same time next year. This one won’t be available everywhere, but US customers will surely get the chance to pick this one up next year.
However, according to a few reports, Motorola will introduce not just the Edge 50 Neo, but also two G series phones, the Moto G35 and Moto G55. These are the phones that Motorola is expected to launch in the near future, but what about those that are likely to arrive in a few months?
Alleged Moto G Stylus (2025) | Image credits: MySmartPrice
Based on what it’s visible at first glance, there seem to be fewer improvements over the current Moto G Stylus model, than in Moto G Power (2025)’s case. But we’re many months away from the release of the Moto G Stylus (2025), so more information about the phone is bound to emerge in the not-so-distant-future.
