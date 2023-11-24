Black Friday limbo dance takes Motorola's mid-range Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) to new record low price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you've been following our continuous and tireless coverage of all things Black Friday these past few weeks, you probably noticed that some early holiday deals have gone unchanged all this time, some have been halted and refreshed at one point or another, and others are getting better and better as Christmas draws near.
Coincidentally or not, a lot of Motorola smartphones are finding themselves in the latter situation, starting with the business-friendly ThinkPhone earlier this week on Amazon and continuing with the ultra-high-end Edge+ (2023) and mid-end Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) at the handset manufacturer itself today.
Regularly priced at $399.99, the latest addition to the popular Moto G Stylus family of pen-wielding phones with respectable features recently dropped to $249.99. That already made for a pretty great Thanksgiving bargain, making the unlocked device cheaper than ever before with no strings attached, but now you can save an extra 25 bucks, also sans special requirements or hoops to jump through whatsoever.
At $224.99, the 5G-enabled Moto G Stylus (2023) is obviously an even greater bargain, beating pretty much all of the best budget phones out there in terms of value for money right now, at least on paper.
The unbeatable value proposition is composed of a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, large and smooth 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology, generous 256 gigs of internal storage space paired with a decent 6GB RAM count, hefty 5,000mAh battery, and above all, a handy pen included in the box as standard.
There's also a good old fashioned charger in the box, mind you, while the phone rocks a good old fashioned microSD card slot and 3.5mm headphone jack as well, which is inexplicably no longer the mobile industry standard. Keep in mind that Amazon and Best Buy are not matching Motorola's enhanced Black Friday 2023 discount for this device just yet, and there's no guarantee that will ever happen, so be wise, be quick, and pull the trigger at $224.99 before it's not too late!
