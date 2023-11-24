Black Friday limbo dance takes Motorola's mid-range Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) to new record low price





Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor, 6.6-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 20W Charging Support, Android 13, Two Color Options, Stylus Included $175 off (44%) $224 99 $399 99 Buy at Motorola





Regularly priced at $399.99, the latest addition to the popular Moto G Stylus family of pen-wielding phones with respectable features recently dropped to $249.99 . That already made for a pretty great Thanksgiving bargain, making the unlocked device cheaper than ever before with no strings attached, but now you can save an extra 25 bucks, also sans special requirements or hoops to jump through whatsoever.









The unbeatable value proposition is composed of a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, large and smooth 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology, generous 256 gigs of internal storage space paired with a decent 6GB RAM count, hefty 5,000mAh battery, and above all, a handy pen included in the box as standard.





There's also a good old fashioned charger in the box, mind you, while the phone rocks a good old fashioned microSD card slot and 3.5mm headphone jack as well, which is inexplicably no longer the mobile industry standard. Keep in mind that Amazon and Best Buy are not matching Motorola 's enhanced Black Friday 2023 discount for this device just yet, and there's no guarantee that will ever happen, so be wise, be quick, and pull the trigger at $224.99 before it's not too late!