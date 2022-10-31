Best Buy has the unlocked Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) on sale at a killer Black Friday price
Yes, it's still raining phenomenal Best Buy deals in anticipation of next month's "proper" Black Friday 2022 extravaganza, yes, many of Motorola's affordable mid-rangers are on sale at substantial discounts, and yes, there are still a few Moto G-series handsets we have yet to recommend as a great pre-holiday purchase.
That last part is changing today as far as the 6.8-inch Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) is concerned thanks to a completely unprecedented and seemingly unbeatable Best Buy promotion that unsurprisingly carries the Black Friday label.
Normally available for $499.99, this particular low-cost pen-wielding alternative to Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra with built-in 5G support is unlikely to score a higher than $200 discount anytime soon.
That's because we're talking about a fairly well-rounded Android 12 soldier here, guaranteed to receive an official Android 13 update in the relatively near future while sporting a silky smooth 120Hz IPS LCD screen and packing a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 695 processor.
One of the biggest selling points (apart, of course, from the included stylus) is without a doubt the very generous 256 gigs of internal storage space... that digital hoarders can impressively also easily expand using a microSD card.
The 8GB RAM count and 5,000mAh battery are not bad either (quite on the contrary), and the same goes for the triple rear-facing camera system combining a 50MP primary shooter with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and 2MP depth lens.
All in all, the value for money provided by an unlocked $299.99 Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) available in Steel Blue and Seafoam Green hues is currently pretty hard to rival... even if you're not a big fan of stylus-supporting devices.
It almost goes without saying that you don't need to activate the phone upfront on a specific carrier to save the aforementioned two Benjamins, and on top of everything, this year's Moto G Stylus 5G mid-ranger also comes with a good old fashioned 3.5mm headphone jack and a good old fashioned charger in the box to help seal today's killer Black Friday 2022 deal.
