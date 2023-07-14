The budget Moto G Pure is now even more affordable for Amazon Prime Members
The iPhone 14 Pro Max, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the OnePlus 11 are truly amazing smartphones and are indeed among the best phones you can buy in 2023. However, since these are premium devices, they also come with hefty price tags. And in these troubled times, not everyone can afford to spend so much on a new smartphone.
One of the most budget-friendly smartphones on the market, Motorola's Moto G Pure, is currently heavily discounted by 41% on Amazon. You will save $65 if you get one right now through this deal. However, this is designated as a Prime offer, which means you must be a Prime Member in order to capitalize on this deal.
Now, we know that $65 doesn't sound like a big saving, but keep in mind that the Moto G Pure is a budget phone, and such a discount is huge for this already-budget handset.
Of course, the Moto G Pure doesn't have a stellar performance. It only packs 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage — although it features a slot for microSD cards. Plus, it comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, which is far, far away from a mobile powerhouse.
On the other hand, the Moto G Pure takes pretty decent photos for a budget phone. Also, it comes with a 4000 mAh battery, which gives the handset a nice 2-day battery life.
So, who is the Moto G Pure good for? Well, this is a decent phone, perfect for an elderly relative who wants to have a smartphone. Also, the Moto G Pure is a great choice for a first smartphone for your child. The Moto G Pure could be an awesome choice even for you if you are on a budget and just want a simple smartphone to make calls with and browse your socials from time to time. And with Amazon's current 41% discount, the Moto G Pure is a real steal at the moment.
Furthermore, not that many people actually need the firepower these mobile powerhouses possess, so if you, too, don't need this much power and are in the market for a new budget phone, you should definitely check out the following deal.
