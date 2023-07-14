The budget Moto G Pure is now even more affordable for Amazon Prime Members

Motorola Moto G Pure 2021: Now 41% OFF on Amazon Get the budget Moto G Pure from Amazon and save $65 in the process. The phone may not have amazing performance, but it still takes decent photos for a budget smartphone and comes with a 2-day battery life. $65 off (41%) Buy at Amazon

Now, we know that $65 doesn't sound like a big saving, but keep in mind that the Moto G Pure is a budget phone, and such a discount is huge for this already-budget handset.Of course, the Moto G Pure doesn't have a stellar performance. It only packs 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage — although it features a slot for microSD cards. Plus, it comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, which is far, far away from a mobile powerhouse.On the other hand, the Moto G Pure takes pretty decent photos for a budget phone. Also, it comes with a 4000 mAh battery, which gives the handset a nice 2-day battery life.So, who is the Moto G Pure good for? Well, this is a decent phone, perfect for an elderly relative who wants to have a smartphone. Also, the Moto G Pure is a great choice for a first smartphone for your child. The Moto G Pure could be an awesome choice even for you if you are on a budget and just want a simple smartphone to make calls with and browse your socials from time to time. And with Amazon's current 41% discount, the Moto G Pure is a real steal at the moment.