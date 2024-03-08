Up Next:
Stop trying to keep up with the Johnsons and save on the affordable Moto G 5G 2023 today
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As true tech enthusiasts, we all love ultra-powerful smartphones and feel like little kids when looking at Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy S24 Ultra or Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max.
However, when you put aside this burning love for mobile powerhouses that can fit in the palm of your hand and start thinking clearly, you'll realize that you don't really need a top-tier phone if you use your handset only for streaming videos and browsing your socials. Instead, you can go for a budget smartphone and not tank your bank account trying to keep up with the Johnsons.
The Moto G 5G 2023 may not offer stellar performance, but its Snapdragon 480+ chipset and 4GB of RAM, are giving it enough power for daily tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos. However, given its modest hardware, the phone will struggle when performing more demanding tasks.
While not a mobile powerhouse, the Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 is a decent phone. Furthermore, it's now an even bigger bang for your buck with that sweet discount on Amazon. So, act fast and get yours at a reduced price today!
However, when you put aside this burning love for mobile powerhouses that can fit in the palm of your hand and start thinking clearly, you'll realize that you don't really need a top-tier phone if you use your handset only for streaming videos and browsing your socials. Instead, you can go for a budget smartphone and not tank your bank account trying to keep up with the Johnsons.
So, if you don't feel like shelling out huge amounts of cash on a new phone and just need something low-cost that you intend to use for watching TikTok, chatting, and calling, we suggest you get a Motorola Moto G 5G 2023. At the moment, this bad boy is enjoying a sweet 32% discount on Amazon and can be yours for $80 off its price, making it a true budget delight for the frugal ones!
The Moto G 5G 2023 may not offer stellar performance, but its Snapdragon 480+ chipset and 4GB of RAM, are giving it enough power for daily tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos. However, given its modest hardware, the phone will struggle when performing more demanding tasks.
Like many other budget phones, the Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 captures decent photos with its 48MP main camera, but only in well-lit conditions. On the flip side, it's a true battery champ, boasting up to two days of battery life courtesy of its 5,000 mAh battery.
While not a mobile powerhouse, the Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 is a decent phone. Furthermore, it's now an even bigger bang for your buck with that sweet discount on Amazon. So, act fast and get yours at a reduced price today!
Things that are NOT allowed: