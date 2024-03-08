Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Stop trying to keep up with the Johnsons and save on the affordable Moto G 5G 2023 today

Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Stop trying to keep up with the Johnsons and save on the affordable Moto G 5G 2023 today
As true tech enthusiasts, we all love ultra-powerful smartphones and feel like little kids when looking at Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy S24 Ultra or Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max.

However, when you put aside this burning love for mobile powerhouses that can fit in the palm of your hand and start thinking clearly, you'll realize that you don't really need a top-tier phone if you use your handset only for streaming videos and browsing your socials. Instead, you can go for a budget smartphone and not tank your bank account trying to keep up with the Johnsons.

So, if you don't feel like shelling out huge amounts of cash on a new phone and just need something low-cost that you intend to use for watching TikTok, chatting, and calling, we suggest you get a Motorola Moto G 5G 2023. At the moment, this bad boy is enjoying a sweet 32% discount on Amazon and can be yours for $80 off its price, making it a true budget delight for the frugal ones!

Motorola Moto G 5G (2023): Save $80 on Amazon!

The Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) is up for grabs at a sweet $80 price cut on Amazon. The phone has decent performance and is a good value for money, especially while enjoying that nice markdown. So, act fast and get yours today!
$80 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon


The Moto G 5G 2023 may not offer stellar performance, but its Snapdragon 480+ chipset and 4GB of RAM, are giving it enough power for daily tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos. However, given its modest hardware, the phone will struggle when performing more demanding tasks.

Like many other budget phones, the Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 captures decent photos with its 48MP main camera, but only in well-lit conditions. On the flip side, it's a true battery champ, boasting up to two days of battery life courtesy of its 5,000 mAh battery.

While not a mobile powerhouse, the Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 is a decent phone. Furthermore, it's now an even bigger bang for your buck with that sweet discount on Amazon. So, act fast and get yours at a reduced price today!
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Verizon has already won March with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer
Verizon has already won March with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer
In an SEC filing, Dish says it can't buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum as it heads toward bankruptcy
In an SEC filing, Dish says it can't buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum as it heads toward bankruptcy
T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
Samsung makes the Galaxy S24+ cheaper than free for a limited time
Samsung makes the Galaxy S24+ cheaper than free for a limited time

Latest News

Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless