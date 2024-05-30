With 256GB storage and 6GB RAM, the Moto G 5G (2022) is a 2024 must-buy at this killer price
This may sound hard to believe, but one of the best budget phones available in 2024 seems to be a 2022-released model. In many important ways, the aptly named Moto G 5G (2022) is better than the much younger Moto G 5G (2024), and if you hurry, you can get the "outdated" device at an unprecedented and unbeatable price of $169.99.
That's for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units that used to cost a whopping $449.99 a pop back in the day, mind you, but because these types of phenomenal Woot deals are rarely that straightforward, you will need to settle for a 90-day seller warranty if you want to claim today's massive $280 discount.
The Moto G 5G (2024), in case you're wondering, is priced 10 bucks higher than the 2022 edition at Amazon with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included, looking like a better choice for bargain hunters who appreciate a thinner and lighter device with a slightly smoother 120Hz refresh rate-supporting screen in tow.
But while the Moto G 5G (2022) only offers 90Hz display refresh rate technology, its hefty 256 gigs of internal storage space and 6GB memory count might be enough to convince you to snub the newer model, which comes with a comparatively modest 128GB local digital hoarding room and 4 gigs of RAM.
The two ultra-low-cost Motorola handsets share the exact same 5,000mAh battery capacity and primary 50MP rear-facing camera, but the Moto G 5G (2022) also eclipses its 2024 sequel in the selfie skills department with a (theoretically) superior 13MP front-facing snapper. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor under this affordable bad boy's hood is definitely not bad for the sub-$200 bracket either, but before you pull the trigger, you should definitely consider the long-term software support aspect as well.
That's never been Motorola's biggest strength, and after an Android 13 update, it really doesn't look like the Moto G 5G (2022) will ever receive any other major OS promotions, which could prove to be an absolute deal breaker for some prospective buyers.
