The budget-friendly Motorola Moto Edge 30 Neo is currently even more affordable on Amazon UK; save on one now

Motorola Moto Edge 30 Neo: Save £100! Get the Motorola Moto Edge 30 Neo with 128GB of storage space from Amazon UK and save £100 in the process. The phone has decent performance and it's a true bargain. £100 off (29%) Buy at Amazon

Now, since it's a budget phone, don't expect incredible, top-tier performance from the Motorola Moto Edge 30 Neo. That said, its Snapdragon 695 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, has enough firepower to deal with day-to-day stuff like browsing the web and socials without any issues.Likewise, the Motorola Moto Edge 30 Neo may not be able to take gorgeous, ultra-incredible photos, but its 64 MP main and 13 MP selfie cameras produce decent-looking photos. Also, they can both shoot videos in 1080p, which is not great, but it's not that bad, either.In terms of battery life, the Motorola Moto Edge 30 Neo packs a fairly small 4020mAh power cell, which, however, can easily get you through the day without recharge. In addition to that, the phone supports pretty fast 68W TurboPower charging, capable of filling the tank in around 48 minutes. Furthermore, the phone also has 5W wireless charging, which is very unusual for a handset in the budget segment.Overall, the Motorola Moto Edge 30 Neo is a decent budget phone, which can now be yours for even less than usual. So, tap that deal button at the beginning of the article and snatch a brand-new Motorola Moto Edge 30 Neo at a discounted price before it's too late.