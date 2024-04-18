Up Next:
Moto E14’s battery specs spotted ahead of official announcement
Motorola is gearing up to launch yet another entry-level device, the Moto E14. The phone’s specs have been leaked yet with the exception of the battery size. Motorola’s upcoming affordable smartphone has been recently spotted with TDRA and TUV Rheinland certifications, which suggests that it’s very close to unveiling.
Known as Motorola XT2421-14, the Moto E14 will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, MySmartPrice reports. Although both certifications mention a battery with a rated capacity of 4,850 mAh, these typically end up being advertised as 5,000 mAh batteries.
It’s also worth mentioning that the Moto E14’s battery will feature support for 20W wired charging, which is double the charging value of the previous Moto E13 model.
Unfortunately, these are all the details known about the Moto E14. Even if Motorola plans to slightly improve the previous model, we’re still looking at a budget-friendly smartphone.
Launched back in 2023, the Moto E13 is equipped with a Unisoc T606 processor, 2/4/8GB RAM and 32/64/128GB internal storage (expandable via microSD card). Furthermore, the phone sports a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ display, a 13-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel selfie snapper, and a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging.
