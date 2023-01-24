Motorola unveils the ultra-affordable Moto E13 with 5,000mAh battery and AI-powered camera system

The Moto E13 is official with 5,000mAh battery and an extra-low price tag











Moto E13 specs

Android 13 Go

2GB/4GB RAM

64GB expandable storage

UNISOC T606 processor with 2xA75 1.6GHz + 650MHz ARM Mali-G57 MP1 GPU

6.5" HD+ display

5000mAh battery

10W wired charging (USB-C)

IP52 water-repellent design

179.5g weight

Dimensions 164.19 x 74.95 x 8.47mm

13MP rear camera + 5MP selfie camera

Headphone jack

Moto E13 price and availability

Alongside several new additions to Motorola's affordable phones, Motorola announces today the most affordable of them all, the Moto E13. Priced at only €119.99, this phone packs the essentials with a big 5,000mAh battery cell, Dolby Atmos support, and an AI-powered camera system.The Moto E13 comes sports a slim and lightweight design and an IP52 water-repellent rating (basically, protected against accidental splashes but is not waterproof). The phone comes in three colors: Cosmic Black, Creamy White, and Aurora Green. It carries the traditional Moto look with the Motorola logo on the back and a simple and sleek looking camera system.Balanced just right at 179.5g (not too heavy, but not too light so you feel like dropping it), this phone is a great budget-friendly option for your busy lifestyle.On the front, the new affordable phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, which should deliver sufficient sharpness and clarity for the retail price of this baby. On the back, the E13 has a 13MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm) camera complemented by Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF).Both the rear and the front cameras are AI-enabled: the artificial intelligence can assist you with Auto Smile Capture and recognize up to 10 faces in a shot. On the front, the phone features a 5MP selfie shooter, and you get to enjoy Auto Smile Capture and Face Beauty. The rear camera and the selfie camera support shooting video in FHD at 30fps and HD at 30fps.With spatial sound thanks to Dolby Atmos' support for its single speaker, you should be able to enjoy greater depth in sound when watching movies or listening to music.Now, let's look under the hood. This affordable phone sports an octa-core processor, it comes with either 2 or 4GB of RAM, and 64GB base storage that can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card. Keeping the lights on is a generous 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.Moto E13 specs:As we already mentioned at the beginning of this article, the Moto E13 is one hell of an affordable phone. The device will retail at €119.99. You will be able to purchase this phone in select markets across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.