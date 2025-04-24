Motorola just made earbuds that belong in both your gym bag and your jewelry box

For those into luxury, the earbuds come in a Pantone-curated French Oak color with Swarovski crystals, marking the start of Motorola's partnership with the brand. But if bling isn't your thing, they also come in Pantone-curated Trekking Green.

Trekking Green is the option for those of you who want simpler design. | Image credit – Motorola

The Moto Buds Loop isn't just about looks, though. They also bring intelligent features powered by Moto AI. While they work with any Bluetooth-enabled device, when paired with select Motorola devices – like the latest ones just launched – you can trigger Moto AI actions with simple voice commands.This means, for example, getting a summary of notifications or recording meetings. They also support Smart Connect technology, allowing easy switching between Motorola and Lenovo devices.Last but definitely not least, for an audio product, the Moto Buds Loop promises an incredible listening experience. Thanks to Bose technology and 12 mm ironless drivers, they deliver clear, balanced sound with spatial sound technology that enhances every note, beat and lyric.Meanwhile, the dual-microphone system, paired with CrystalTalk AI, ensures your calls are crystal-clear, even in noisy environments.Durability is key here, too, and the Moto Buds Loop is built to last, with a water-repellent design that resists rain and splashes. They are also tough enough for intense workouts, offering up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge and a total of 37 hours with the case.Price and availability are still up in the air, but stay tuned for updates once we have the full details.