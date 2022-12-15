Moto G13 and G23 have 5,000mAh batteries and fast charging as per FCC certification
It seems that Motorola is aiming to launch the G13 and G23 soon. Various certifications have been granted to both smartphones, as reported by MySmartPrice, and thanks to that, we now know some new details.
Several weeks back we reported on two leaked Motorola Penang models. Now, thanks to these certifications, which list the model number XT2331, we can confirm that those were code names for the G13 and G23, with the latter being the Penang Plus.
Here’s a quick overview of everything we know about the Moto G13:
So, where does that leave us with the G23? To be completely honest, the only new thing we’ve learned is that it will support 33W fast charging. We’re expecting to see an increase of RAM and double the storage capacity too, along with the probable larger screen.
While some types of certifications don’t reveal much info about the phones in general, the FCC listings do. The Penang leaks, mentioned above, included a render, thanks to which we could observe other characteristics too.
What can we expect of the Moto G13 and G23?
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB of storage
- 5,000mAh of battery capacity
- Fast charging up to 20W
- Centered hole-punch selfie snapper
- LED flash
- Dual-camera setup out back
The Moto G Power from 2022 is the latest phone from the G-series.
The leak reported on two color options too: Basal Blue and Opal Silver. While the G-series mostly consists of budget phones, which are made primarily from plastic, Motorola has still managed to make them look stylish.
So, this is where things sit with these Motorola phones! While we still don’t have a release date, we trust that we’ll see these released in the west by the end of Q2 of 2023. Until the time comes, more details are sure to surface, so keep an eye out.
