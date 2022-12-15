Moto G13 and G23 have 5,000mAh batteries and fast charging as per FCC certification





What can we expect of the Moto G13 and G23?

Here’s a quick overview of everything we know about the Moto G13:



4GB of RAM

64GB of storage

5,000mAh of battery capacity

Fast charging up to 20W

Centered hole-punch selfie snapper

LED flash

Dual-camera setup out back

So, where does that leave us with the G23? To be completely honest, the only new thing we've learned is that it will support 33W fast charging. We're expecting to see an increase of RAM and double the storage capacity too, along with the probable larger screen.









The leak reported on two color options too: Basal Blue and Opal Silver. While the G-series mostly consists of budget phones, which are made primarily from plastic, Motorola has still managed to make them look stylish.



So, this is where things sit with these Motorola phones! While we still don’t have a release date, we trust that we’ll see these released in the west by the end of Q2 of 2023. Until the time comes, more details are sure to surface, so keep an eye out.