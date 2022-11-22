The upcoming Motorola 'Penang' 5G budget smartphone gets leaked
Prolific leaker Evan Blass collaborated with GadgetGang to release the first look at Motorola’s upcoming budget smartphone. For now, the phone is known as “Penang 5G” – codenamed after Malaysia’s Penang state.
From the available information, we can expect the North American version of the device to have а model number XT-2313. It is expected to be available via all major US carriers, along with Cricket, Dish, and Tracfone.
The Penang 5G is to be available in two colors, namely Basalt Blue and Opal Silver. We also know that the device will have 4GB of RAM and two options regarding storage: 64GB or 128GB.
From the leaked render, we can see that the device has a dual-camera setup with an LED flash, and a hole-punch-style front-facing selfie camera. We can also make a safe bet that the phone’s back and sides will be made from plastic, as is typical for budget offerings.
We can’t help but notice the large chin on the bottom of the screen, eating away at the real estate of the smartphone. That is something that we can often observe in the Moto G series of phones, which may point to the Penang 5G be destined to join the series.
Thus far, we haven’t heard anything about a potential release date. The Moto G 5G – the latest offering in Motorola’s line-up of budget smartphones, was released in April of 2022, so maybe we can expect more info about the Penang 5G by Q2 of 2023.
The article also mentions two other smartphones, which share the same codename: the Penang 4G and the Penang+. This may suggest that all of them will be from the same series, but that is just hearsay as of now.
What do we know about the Motorola Penang 5G?
The leaked Basalt Blue Penang 5G render, in all of it’s glory.
The volume and power buttons appear to be positioned on the upper half of the right side of the phone, which may be reason to believe that it will be compact in size too. The sides of the device itself seem nicely rounded for a better grip.
When will the Motorola Penang 5G become available?
