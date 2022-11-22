The upcoming Motorola 'Penang' 5G budget smartphone gets leaked

What do we know about the Motorola Penang 5G?



The Penang 5G is to be available in two colors, namely Basalt Blue and Opal Silver. We also know that the device will have 4GB of RAM and two options regarding storage: 64GB or 128GB.



From the leaked render, we can see that the device has a dual-camera setup with an LED flash, and a hole-punch-style front-facing selfie camera. We can also make a safe bet that the phone’s back and sides will be made from plastic, as is typical for budget offerings.



The volume and power buttons appear to be positioned on the upper half of the right side of the phone, which may be reason to believe that it will be compact in size too. The sides of the device itself seem nicely rounded for a better grip.



We can’t help but notice the large chin on the bottom of the screen, eating away at the real estate of the smartphone. That is something that we can often observe in the Moto G series of phones, which may point to the Penang 5G be destined to join the series.



When will the Motorola Penang 5G become available?

Thus far, we haven’t heard anything about a potential release date. The Moto G 5G – the latest offering in Motorola’s line-up of budget smartphones, was released in April of 2022, so maybe we can expect more info about the Penang 5G by Q2 of 2023.