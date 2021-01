Motorola's Edge S (nio) will be known as the Moto G100 outside of China

Tomorrow, Motorola will announce a new budget flagship in China known as the Edge S . An international launch is also expected further down the road, and now we have some details.

The Moto G100 could include the Snapdragon 870

The device formerly known under the codename ‘nio’ will hit shelves in international markets as the Motorola Moto G100, per information shared by tipster Evan Blass Motorola confirmed in December that it would be bringing Snapdragon 800-series performance to the budget Moto G line in 2021, and the Moto G100 looks set to be the phone that benefits from that commitment.In China, the Moto Edge S variant will be powered by the newly announced Snapdragon 870 . The same chipset is expected inside the Moto G100, although the older Snapdragon 865 can’t yet be ruled out.Motorola plans to leverage that additional power for a new Samsung DeX-like desktop experience that activates when the Moto G100 is docked in a new HDMI cradle.The Motorola G100, which is going to be sold in Iridescent Green, is scheduled to be unveiled later this quarter. It’ll eventually be accompanied by the Moto G10 and Moto G30.