Motorola's Edge S (nio) will be known as the Moto G100 outside of China
Tomorrow, Motorola will announce a new budget flagship in China known as the Edge S. An international launch is also expected further down the road, and now we have some details.
The Moto G100 could include the Snapdragon 870
The device formerly known under the codename ‘nio’ will hit shelves in international markets as the Motorola Moto G100, per information shared by tipster Evan Blass.
In China, the Moto Edge S variant will be powered by the newly announced Snapdragon 870. The same chipset is expected inside the Moto G100, although the older Snapdragon 865 can’t yet be ruled out.
Motorola plans to leverage that additional power for a new Samsung DeX-like desktop experience that activates when the Moto G100 is docked in a new HDMI cradle.