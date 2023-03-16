Unlocked Motorola Edge+ (2022) price plummets to new low with 5G and 512GB storage
Released around a year ago with a then-state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under the hood and a whopping 512 gigs of internal storage space paired with 8GB RAM, the Motorola Edge+ (2022) has always had one of the lowest prices among the best phones in the US.
Technically priced at $999.99 at its commercial debut, the 6.7-inch handset very quickly dropped to $899.99 and then $799.99 with no strings attached, reaching an incredible low of $499.99 during the holiday shopping season and staying around that mark ever since.
Because Amazon likes to regularly outdo itself (and other major retailers like itself), it certainly wasn't surprising to see the e-commerce giant bump that $500 discount up to a new record of $560 last week.
Believe it or not, that phenomenal record has already been broken... again, reaching another towering height of nearly $580. That's right, if you hurry, you can spend almost 580 bucks less than you would have this time last year for an unlocked Motorola Edge+ (2022) device with nationwide 5G support and a lot of super-advanced features.
We're talking about a triple rear-facing camera system consisting of not one but two different 50MP sensors and an admittedly useless 2MP depth lens, as well as a 60MP selfie shooter, a hefty 4,800mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 68W charging capabilities, a beautiful OLED display sporting 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and cutting-edge 144Hz refresh rate technology, and of course, the aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.
The variant sold by Amazon at a lower-than-ever price also has the aforementioned 8GB memory count and 512GB storage on deck while rocking a decidedly premium design in a single eye-catching Stardust White colorway. There's also a Cosmos Blue hue that you may want to consider... if you're willing to cough up an extra $45 or so just for a different coat of paint.
That Cosmos Blue flavor, by the way, is the only one available at Best Buy and Motorola's official US e-store, and at the time of this writing, both those places are showing a discounted price of $499.99 that cannot rival with Amazon's latest special offer.
