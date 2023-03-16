Unlocked Motorola Edge+ (2022) price plummets to new low with 5G and 512GB storage





Technically priced at $999.99 at its commercial debut, the 6.7-inch handset very quickly dropped to $899.99 and then $799.99 with no strings attached, reaching an incredible low of $499.99 during the holiday shopping season and staying around that mark ever since.

Motorola Edge+ (2022) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4,800mAh Battery, 68W Charging Capabilities, 50 + 50 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Single Selfie Shooter, Stardust White Color $578 off (58%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge+ (2022) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4,800mAh Battery, 68W Charging Capabilities, 50 + 50 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Single Selfie Shooter, Cosmos Blue Color $533 off (53%) Buy at Amazon





Because Amazon likes to regularly outdo itself (and other major retailers like itself), it certainly wasn't surprising to see the e-commerce giant bump that $500 discount up to a new record of $560 last week





a lot of super-advanced features. Believe it or not, that phenomenal record has already been broken... again, reaching another towering height of nearly $580. That's right, if you hurry, you can spend almost 580 bucks less than you would have this time last year for an unlocked Motorola Edge+ (2022) device with nationwide 5G support andof super-advanced features.





We're talking about a triple rear-facing camera system consisting of not one but two different 50MP sensors and an admittedly useless 2MP depth lens, as well as a 60MP selfie shooter, a hefty 4,800mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 68W charging capabilities, a beautiful OLED display sporting 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and cutting-edge 144Hz refresh rate technology, and of course, the aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.





The variant sold by Amazon at a lower-than-ever price also has the aforementioned 8GB memory count and 512GB storage on deck while rocking a decidedly premium design in a single eye-catching Stardust White colorway. There's also a Cosmos Blue hue that you may want to consider... if you're willing to cough up an extra $45 or so just for a different coat of paint.





That Cosmos Blue flavor, by the way, is the only one available at Best Buy and Motorola 's official US e-store, and at the time of this writing, both those places are showing a discounted price of $499.99 that cannot rival with Amazon's latest special offer.