The high-end Motorola Edge + 2022 512GB is now $230 OFF on Amazon; get a top-tier phone at a budget price

Usually, getting a high-end smartphone means breaking the bank. After all, a high-end smartphone has incredible top-tier performance and usually incorporate cutting-edge camera technologies, thanks to which your photos and videos look incredible.

However, if you act fast and take advantage of the following offer, you can get a high-end smartphone without tanking your bank account, which is awesome, especially if you are on a budget and want to get a great phone for as little as possible.

Currently, Amazon has an awesome deal on the high-end Motorola Edge + 2022, through which you can save $230 on this nice smartphone. Such a huge discount directly turns the Motorola Edge + 2022 from a phone that will break your piggy bank into one of the best smartphones in the budget-friendly category.

Motorola Edge + 2022 (512GB): Now $230 OFF on Amazon!

Get the 512GB version of the Motorola Edge + 2022 from Amazon and save $230. The phone has high-end performance, takes great photos and is now available at a budget-friendly price.
$230 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon


Packed with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Motorola Edge + 2022 offers great performance and should be more than capable of dealing with heavy tasks. Furthermore, the phone comes with 512GB of storage space, which should be enough to store all your selfies and photos from the gym.

Speaking of photos, the Motorola Edge + 2022 packs a triple-camera system with a 50MP main shooter that takes beautiful pictures. Your selfies will look great as well, thanks to the 60MP selfie snapper on board. And no, this is not a mistake. You read it right; the Motorola Edge + 2022 indeed sports a huge 60MP front-facing camera capable of shooting videos in up to 4K at 30fps.

Videos that will look even better on the Edge + 2022's 6.7-inch display, which has 2400 x 1080 resolution and up to 144Hz variable refresh rate. To preserve power, the phone automatically switches between 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, and 144Hz. Also, a 144Hz refresh rate makes the phone feel snappier.

The great battery life is also a strong selling point for the Motorola Edge + 2022. The 4,800mAh power cell should last at least a day and a half with regular usage.

To summarize, the Motorola Edge + 2022 may not be anything special on the outside, but it's pretty special on the inside. And right now can be yours at the price of a budget-friendly smartphone. So go get a discounted Motorola Edge + 2022 while you can since you never know how long the offer will be available.

