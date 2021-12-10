The OG Motorola Edge 5G mid-ranger is cheaper than ever... if you hurry

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Since then, the Edge portfolio has grown to include a lot of, well, not-very-edgy devices, so if you like aggressive curves on your affordable mid-ranger, you might want to snub the flat-screened Motorola Edge (2021) in favor of its 2020 predecessor.





Naturally, the older phone also happens to be cheaper, currently fetching as little as $379.99 in an unlocked variant with a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space. This undeniably eye-catching 6.7-inch giant used to cost as much as $699.99, although that recommended price was repeatedly and substantially reduced starting shortly after the Motorola Edge (2020) release.





Still, $320 is the highest discount that's ever been offered by a major US retailer such as B&H Photo Video, beating Motorola and Best Buy's holiday promotions by 20 bucks. Meanwhile, Amazon appears to have completely run out of inventory after holding a number of identical sales, and with the higher-end Edge+ no longer available in many places, we wouldn't be shocked if the "regular" first-gen Edge was discontinued in the near future as well.





In other words, this is not just your best chance to pick up the stunning and reasonably powerful Motorola Edge 5G at a great price before Christmas, but it could also be your final stab at the deeply discounted smartphone altogether.





Easily one of the most interesting sub-$400 options for Android enthusiasts today, this thing just so happens to share a Snapdragon 765 processor with the slightly costlier Pixel 5a 5G while providing undoubtedly poorer software support, featuring a... completely different rear camera system with a 64MP primary shooter, 8MP telephoto lens, and 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, rocking a much snazzier design with a smoother 90Hz OLED display in tow, and being capable of hoarding way more data both internally and on an external microSD card.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up