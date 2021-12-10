The OG Motorola Edge 5G mid-ranger is cheaper than ever... if you hurry

The OG Motorola Edge 5G mid-ranger is cheaper than ever... if you hurry0
Since then, the Edge portfolio has grown to include a lot of, well, not-very-edgy devices, so if you like aggressive curves on your affordable mid-ranger, you might want to snub the flat-screened Motorola Edge (2021) in favor of its 2020 predecessor.
Still, $320 is the highest discount that's ever been offered by a major US retailer such as B&H Photo Video, beating Motorola and Best Buy's holiday promotions by 20 bucks. Meanwhile, Amazon appears to have completely run out of inventory after holding a number of identical sales, and with the higher-end Edge+ no longer available in many places, we wouldn't be shocked if the "regular" first-gen Edge was discontinued in the near future as well.
Easily one of the most interesting sub-$400 options for Android enthusiasts today, this thing just so happens to share a Snapdragon 765 processor with the slightly costlier Pixel 5a 5G while providing undoubtedly poorer software support, featuring a... completely different rear camera system with a 64MP primary shooter, 8MP telephoto lens, and 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, rocking a much snazzier design with a smoother 90Hz OLED display in tow, and being capable of hoarding way more data both internally and on an external microSD card.