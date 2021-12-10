Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Motorola Android Deals 5G

The OG Motorola Edge 5G mid-ranger is cheaper than ever... if you hurry

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The OG Motorola Edge 5G mid-ranger is cheaper than ever... if you hurry
Motorola has three big families of Android handsets right now, but one of them is considerably younger than the other two, kicking off around a year and a half ago with the aptly named Edge and Edge+ models.

Since then, the Edge portfolio has grown to include a lot of, well, not-very-edgy devices, so if you like aggressive curves on your affordable mid-ranger, you might want to snub the flat-screened Motorola Edge (2021) in favor of its 2020 predecessor.

Motorola edge

5G, 256GB Storage, Unlocked, Black

$320 off (46%)
$379 99
$699 99
Buy at B&H Photo

Naturally, the older phone also happens to be cheaper, currently fetching as little as $379.99 in an unlocked variant with a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space. This undeniably eye-catching 6.7-inch giant used to cost as much as $699.99, although that recommended price was repeatedly and substantially reduced starting shortly after the Motorola Edge (2020) release.

Still, $320 is the highest discount that's ever been offered by a major US retailer such as B&H Photo Video, beating Motorola and Best Buy's holiday promotions by 20 bucks. Meanwhile, Amazon appears to have completely run out of inventory after holding a number of identical sales, and with the higher-end Edge+ no longer available in many places, we wouldn't be shocked if the "regular" first-gen Edge was discontinued in the near future as well.

In other words, this is not just your best chance to pick up the stunning and reasonably powerful Motorola Edge 5G at a great price before Christmas, but it could also be your final stab at the deeply discounted smartphone altogether.

Easily one of the most interesting sub-$400 options for Android enthusiasts today, this thing just so happens to share a Snapdragon 765 processor with the slightly costlier Pixel 5a 5G while providing undoubtedly poorer software support, featuring a... completely different rear camera system with a 64MP primary shooter, 8MP telephoto lens, and 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, rocking a much snazzier design with a smoother 90Hz OLED display in tow, and being capable of hoarding way more data both internally and on an external microSD card.

Motorola Edge review
Motorola Edge review
May 18, 2020, 9:23 AM, by Daniel Petrov
Motorola Edge is getting Android 11 too, but with an older security patch
Motorola Edge is getting Android 11 too, but with an older security patch
Mar 19, 2021, 8:15 AM, by Cosmin Vasile

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Motorola edge specs
Motorola edge specs
Review
7.0
User reviews
9.0
46%off $380 Special B&HPhoto $500 Motorola $393 Amazon
  • Display 6.7 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 25 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 6GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra may not be as expensive as previously expected
by Anam Hamid,  0
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra may not be as expensive as previously expected
The Motorola Edge (2021) is on sale right now!
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
The Motorola Edge (2021) is on sale right now!
New leaked release date, specs, and renders of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
New leaked release date, specs, and renders of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Fly and listen to Spotify from your phone for free with Delta
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Fly and listen to Spotify from your phone for free with Delta
Would you buy an iPhone if it looked like a Samsung Galaxy?
by Daniel Petrov,  8
Would you buy an iPhone if it looked like a Samsung Galaxy?
The wide-angle camera lawsuit against Apple widens further with the iPhone 12 and iPad Pro
by Daniel Petrov,  1
The wide-angle camera lawsuit against Apple widens further with the iPhone 12 and iPad Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless