Save £131 on the stylish Motorola Edge 40 mid-ranger by getting it through the awesome Amazon UK deal

The Motorola Edge 40 is a phone with a really sleek design. And its curved edges make it look even more stylish and premium. In addition to its pretty face, the Motorola Edge 40 also houses a pretty decent amount of firepower inside its delicate body. The phone boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset and 8GB of RAM and can handle most tasks with ease.Regarding the camera department, the Motorola Edge 40 has a 50 MP main shooter and a 32 MP selfie snapper. Both cameras take pretty decent photos and can shoot videos in 4K at 30fps.Another key selling point of the Motorola Edge 40 is its battery life. The smartphone is equipped with a 4400 mAh battery, which can easily get you through a more intense day without the need to top up. And speaking of topping up, the phone supports fast 68W wired charging capable of filling the tank in around 45 minutes with a 68W charger.The Motorola Edge 40 is a real bargain with all the things it offers. And now, is an even bigger bang for your buck with Amazon UK's nice £131 discount. So, tap the deal button and purchase your Motorola Edge 40 today!