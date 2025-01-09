Mid-range beauty Motorola Edge (2024) is now selling for up to $300 off at Motorola

Motorola Edge (2024): Save up to $300 at Motorola!

Motorola is selling its mid-range Edge (2024) at a massive $250 price cut, bringing the price to $299.99. In addition, you can save an extra $50 by trading in your old phone. The smartphone delivers speedy performance thanks to its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, and is a true bargain right now. Save while you can!