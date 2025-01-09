Mid-range beauty Motorola Edge (2024) is now selling for up to $300 off at Motorola
As we reported, Motorola currently has a sweet deal on the Edge+ (2023) offering the phone with a free tablet and a 4-pack of Moto Tags. But if you want a capable Edge phone without breaking the bank, we encourage you to score a Motorola Edge (2024) with this offer right here.
The manufacturer is selling its shiny mid-ranger at a massive $250 discount, allowing you to score one for just $299.99. What's more, you can save an additional $50 by trading in your old phone. And while this offer has been available for a while, it's still worth taking advantage of, as the Edge (2024) is among the best mid-range phones on the market right now.
Boasting a fast Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, our friend here can deal with most tasks without any issues. Additionally, it can run demanding games like League of Legends Wild Rift without stutters, which is pretty awesome given the sub-$300 price.
Another highlight is the display. Its 6.6-inch P-OLED screen has a sharp 2400 x 1080 resolution and 1300 nits of brightness. It also supports HDR10+, delivering more vibrant colors when streaming suitable content. To top it off, the display supports a blazing-fast 144Hz refresh rate, which is a rare sight on affordable phones.
Overall, the Motorola Edge (2024) is a true bargain at its current price. So, don't hesitate and save big today!
What's also rare is an affordable phone taking beautiful photos, is an affordable phone taking beautiful photos. However, this bad boy boasts a 50 MP main camera, which captures pictures with plenty of detail and bright colors. That said, the phone lacks a telephoto lens, so zooming in results in a loss of quality.
