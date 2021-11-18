Notification Center

Motorola Android

Motorola’s affordable Moto G200 is here rocking a Snapdragon 888+ processor at a very appealing price

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
2
Motorola’s affordable Moto G200 is here rocking a Snapdragon 888+ processor at a very appealing pr
Motorola just announced its new Moto G200 mid-ranger. This phone packs a big display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a powerful Snapdragon 888+ processor, and a large battery. The phone also features an impressive camera setup. All of that at the very affordable price of €449.99. What’s not to like? Well, let’s find out below.

Design


Simply put, the Moto G200 looks very good. This phone has a squarish shape, small bezels, and a modern look. It comes in two color options: Stellar Blue and Glacier Green. The latter is very interesting, with it transitioning from blue to light green, which makes it look very stylish.

The square shape is also carried on in the camera module. It consists of three large cameras protruding from the body of the phone. A discrete square-shaped lines surround the camera module, adding to the phone’s stylish design elements.

Motorola’s Moto G200 has a punch-hole camera located in the middle. Like we mentioned above, the display has small bezels. It also rocks the same squarish shape the body of the phone does.

On the right side of the Moto G200 are located the volume and power buttons. The fingerprint scanner is side-mounted, which means it is integrated into the power button. On the left side of the phone is a Google Assistant button.

Unfortunately, this phone has only one bottom-firing speaker. The Moto G200 doesn’t have a headphone jack or a MicroSD card slot either. At least this phone does support Dolby Atmos, which means it should offer a better sound experience when listening with your headphones or earbuds.

The Motorola Moto G200’s size measures 168.07 x 75.53 x 8.89mm. This means it is a big phone, but we’ve seen some that are even bigger. It isn’t very slim, but it isn’t very thick either. The weight of the Moto G200 is 202g, which is pretty light for a device of its size. This phone has an IP52 water resistance rating, which means it can withstand drops of water, but it cannot be submerged.

Display and cameras



A big phone must have a big display. The Motorola Moto G200 has a 6.8-inch 144Hz LCD display with an FHD+ resolution. Like we mentioned before, this display has small bezels and a squarish design. The high refresh rate and sharp enough resolution make it great for gaming and smooth navigation through the G200’s user interface.

Camera-wise the Motorola Moto G200 has an impressive 108MP main shooter with an f/1.9 aperture and UltraPixel technology. UltraPixel combines nine pixels into one bigger pixel, capturing more light and detail while saving memory. The other two cameras are an 8MP ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor.

Unfortunately, this phone’s video recording resolution maxes out at 4K 30fps. This is strange, as the Moto G200’s processor should be more than capable of shooting in 4K 60fps or even 8K.

The front punch-hole camera is a 16MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and QuadPixel technology. QuadPixel is similar to UltraPixel, with the difference being that it combines four pixels into one instead of nine.

Performance, software, and battery life



The Motorola Moto G200's key selling point is its processor. This phone is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ chip, which is currently the best Qualcomm chip out there. The Moto G200 supports Sub-6GHz 5G networks and Wi-Fi 6E for faster internet speeds.

The powerful Snapdragon processor is combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A 256GB of storage version will be available only in Brazil. Like we mentioned, the storage is not expandable.

Motorola’s new mid-range phone runs Android 11 out of the box. An update to Android 12 is expected sometime in 2022. The Moto G200 supports Motorola’s Ready For platform. This platform lets you use your phone as a desktop computer on your TV or PC, allowing you to interact with its files and apps from the big screen. The Moto G200 can act as a trackpad and a keyboard, but you can also connect it to a real keyboard and a mouse via Bluetooth.

Battery-wise you have nothing to worry about with this one. The Moto G200 has a 5,000mAh battery, which should last up to two days on a single charge. Speaking of charging, the Moto G200 supports 33W fast wired charging. This isn’t the fastest wired charging out there, but at least you get the charging brick in the box. There is no wireless charging on the Moto G200.

Price and availability


The Motorola Moto G200 costs €449.99 and will be available to buy across Europe in the coming weeks. The phone will also roll out in select markets in Latin America.

In the box of the Moto G200, you get a USB-C charging cable, a 33W charging brick, a headset, a protective cover, and a Ready Ford bundle (packaging varies by country).

