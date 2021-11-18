Budget-friendly Motorola Moto G31 and Moto G41 are official with OLED screens and large batteries

Budget-friendly Motorola Moto G31 and Moto G41 are official with OLED screens and large batteries0
Motorola Moto G 2022 lineup specs
|Moto G31
|Moto G41
|Moto G51 5G
|Moto G71 5G
|Display
|6.4-inch 60Hz OLED FHD+
|6.4-inch 60Hz OLED FHD+
|6.8-inch 120Hz LCD FHD+
|6.4-inch 60Hz OLED FHD+
|Camera
|50MP main + 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro
|48MP main with OIS + 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro
|50MP main + 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro
|50MP main + 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G85
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Snapdragon 480 Pro
|Snapdragon 695
|Storage
|4GB RAM 64/128GB of storage
|4/6GB of RAM 128G of storage
|4/6GB of RAM 64/128GB of storage
|6/8GB of RAM 128GB of storage
|Battery
|5,000mAh
|5,000mAh
|5,000mAh
|5,000mAh
|Price
|€199.99
|€249.99
|€229.99
|€299.99
Motorola Moto G31
Design
The Moto G31 brings stylish looks for cheap. The phone has rounded corners and a display with relatively small bezels. The front of the phone has a punch-hole selfie camera located in the middle. The Moto G31 comes in two color options: Mineral Grey and Baby Blue.
Motorola’s new budget phone has a textured plastic back with a triple-camera system and a camera module that also has rounded corners. This rounder camera module is a key design element across all 2022 Moto G phones.
All of the buttons of the Motorola Moto G31 are located on its right side. The fingerprint scanner is also there, integrated into the power button.
The Moto G31 features a 3.5mm headphone jack on top and a MicroSD card slot. The single speaker of the phone is bottom-firing.
Motorola's Moto G31 isn’t a big phone. It measures 161.89 x 73.87 x 8.55 mm and weighs 181g.
The best part about this affordable Moto G is its display. The Moto G31 rocks a 6.4-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution. It has a standard 60Hz refresh rate, but keeping in mind it is an OLED panel this doesn’t seem like a big deal. Actually, we rarely see phones at this price point with OLED screens, so good job Motorola.
As mentioned earlier, a triple-camera system is located on the back of the phone. The Moto G31 has a 50MP main shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and QuadPixel technology. QuadPixel combines four pixels into one bigger one for better results. The phone also has an 8MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture.
The Motorola Moto G31’s video recording resolution maxes out at 1080p 30fps. The front punch-hole camera is a 13MP shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, which can also record in 1080p 30fps.
Display and cameras
Performance, software, and battery life
The Moto G31 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. Unfortunately, this means that it does not have 5G connectivity. Still, this is a good processor for budget devices. It is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of expandable storage.
Software-wise, the Motorola Moto G31 runs Android 11 out of the box. It is expected to get an update to Android 12 sometime in 2022.
As for the battery, it is a large one. The Moto G31 has a 5,000mAh battery, which should be more than enough to last up to two days without a recharge. Charging is slow, at 10W, but at least you get the charging brick in the box.
Price and availability
The Motorola Moto G31 costs €199.99 and will be available in Europe in the coming weeks. The company also plans a roll out of the device in India, Asia, and Latin America. The 128GB storage version will be available only for select retail stores.
Packaging of the Moto G31 consists of a headset, a protective cover, a USB-C charging cable, and a charging brick (varies by country).
Motorola Moto G41
Design
The Moto G41 is a slightly more polished version of the Moto G31 with more storage, faster charging, and a better main camera. This phone has an almost identical design, so we’re going to list here only what’s different. For instance, the Moto G41 comes in different color options: Meteorite Black and Pearl Gold. Both of these look very stylish and trendy.
In terms of size, the Moto G41 is identical to the Moto G31, with the only difference being that the Moto G41 is slightly thinner.
Motorola’s budget phone has a matte non-textured back with a triple-camera system. The front of the phone has rounded corners and a punch-hole selfie camera located in the middle. Display bezels are relatively tiny, just like on the Moto G31.
The Motorola Moto G41’s buttons are all on the phone’s right side. These include a Google Assistant button, volume buttons, and a power button, which also doubles as a fingerprint scanner.
On the top side of the phone is located a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Moto G41 also has a MicroSD card slot.
Display and cameras
The Moto G41 has the same 6.4-inch OLED screen with an FHD+ resolution that is used for its smaller sibling. This is actually a good thing, as this should be a pretty nice-looking display considering the device’s price. It has a standard 60Hz refresh rate.
Camera-wise the Moto G41 sounds promising. It has a triple-camera system with a 48MP main shooter with an f/1.7 aperture and OIS (optical image stabilization). The main camera also has QuadPixel technology, just like on the Moto G31. An 8MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture is also present. The phone also has a 2MP macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture.
Video recording resolution on the Moto G41 maxes out at 1080p 30fps. The punch-hole selfie shooter is a 13MP one with an f/2.2 aperture.
Performance, software, and battery life
The Moto G41 is also powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor. This time it is coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
Android 11 is what the Moto G41 runs out of the box, with an update to Android 12 expected in the future.
Batter-wise, the Moto G41 has a 5,000mAh unit. Unlike its cheaper sibling, this phone supports 30W fast charging. A charging brick is included in the box. The Moto G41’s battery should last up to two days on a single charge.
Price and availability
The Motorola Moto G41 costs €249.99 and will be available in Europe in the coming weeks. This phone’s package includes a headset(for select countries), a charging brick, a USB-C charging cable, and a protective cover.