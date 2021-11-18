Budget-friendly Motorola Moto G31 and Moto G41 are official with OLED screens and large batteries

Jump to:

Performance, software, and battery life

Price and availability

Motorola Moto G41





Design

The Moto G31 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. Unfortunately, this means that it does not have 5G connectivity. Still, this is a good processor for budget devices. It is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of expandable storage.Software-wise, the Motorola Moto G31 runs Android 11 out of the box. It is expected to get an update to Android 12 sometime in 2022.As for the battery, it is a large one. The Moto G31 has a 5,000mAh battery, which should be more than enough to last up to two days without a recharge. Charging is slow, at 10W, but at least you get the charging brick in the box.The Motorola Moto G31 costs €199.99 and will be available in Europe in the coming weeks. The company also plans a roll out of the device in India, Asia, and Latin America. The 128GB storage version will be available only for select retail stores.Packaging of the Moto G31 consists of a headset, a protective cover, a USB-C charging cable, and a charging brick (varies by country).