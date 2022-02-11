 Motorola Edge 30 Pro’s design and accessories confirmed by leaked renders - PhoneArena

Motorola

Motorola Edge 30 Pro’s design and accessories confirmed by leaked renders

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Motorola Edge 30 Pro’s design and accessories confirmed by leaked renders
Without actually telling us what phone it plans to reveal in the US on February 24, Motorola hinted at a new Edge series announcement not long ago. We now know for sure that the device in question is the Edge 30 Pro, the global version of the Moto Edge X30.

Thanks to reputable leakster Evan Blass, we also have a much better idea about what to expect. The Moto Edge 30 Pro pictures attached to the article suggest Motorola’s upcoming smartphone will have a few interesting accessories such as a stylus and folio case.

Obviously, Motorola often includes stylus accessories with its smartphones to the point that it has dedicated lineup just for those specifically looking for cheaper Galaxy Note alternatives. So, it’s really no surprise that the Moto Edge 30 Pro will fully support the stylus. As previously reported, the stylus will connect with phone via Bluetooth and will support air gestures, as well as wireless charging.

We have equally interesting things to report about the folio case, which seems to have an unusually large vertical cutout from top to bottom. Since it’s so big, you’ll be able to see a lot more information on it with the drawback that a larger part of the phone will be exposed, unprotected.



The Moto Edge 30 Pro has a dedicated Always-On Display mode, which will show important information like time, battery status, media controls, and an email notification icon. Judging by the what’s shown in the image, there’s room for even more details to be displayed, but that’s quite alright regardless.

One word of advice though, if you’re considering the Moto Edge 30 Pro, keep in mind that neither of these two accessories come with the phone, so you’ll have to buy them separately.

Apart from that, here is a quick rundown of what we’ve been able to learn about the Moto Edge 30 Pro before the phone goes official on February 24 (hopefully). First off, this will be equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal memory.

Also, the camera island on the back houses a 50MP camera sensor with OIS (optical image stabilization), another 50MP camera with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

It’s unlikely that this will be a Verizon-exclusive in the United States, but at this point it would be foolish to assume anything, so don’t take our word for it yet.

