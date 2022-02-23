 Motorola tipped to include free tablet with Edge 30 Pro pre-orders in Western Europe - PhoneArena

Motorola Android Tablets

Motorola tipped to include free tablet with Edge 30 Pro pre-orders in Western Europe

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is scheduled to be introduced tomorrow. According to a tweet from tipster Roland Quandt, those in Western Europe who pre-order the phone will get a free Tab M10 FHD Plus Gen 2 from Lenovo (we will get to the tablet's specs in a bit). The tablet usually sells for 179 Euros.

Quandt also notes that the Motorola Edge 30 Pro will be available in one configuration only which features 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. The Edge 30 Pro could be powered by a 5000mAh battery with 68W fast charging. Color options are Blue and Gray.

It will reportedly sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution, and a 144Hz refresh rate. The camera array is expected to include a 50MP camera sensor for the primary snapper, a 50MP camera sensor behind the ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing selfie camera will be driven by a 60MP sensor.


As for the free tablet, the Tab M10 FHD Plus (2nd Gen) carries a 10.3-inch LCD display with a 1200 x 1920 resolution. The slate will have up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Powering the tablet is a MediaTek Helio P22T chipset.                

The tablet's 5000mAh battery delivers up to 7 hours of video playback and up to 8 hours of browsing. There is an 8MP camera sensor on the back with autofocus and a 5MP sensor in front with a fixed focus lens.

We should have more information about the Edge 30 Pro after the phone is unveiled by Motorola on Thursday.

