Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

The Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta can now be yours with a generous discount and free earbuds

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta can now be yours with a generous discount and free earbuds
If you’ve ever laid eyes on the Motorola Moto Edge 30 Fusion, chances are you fell for its beautiful design. In all fairness, Motorola’s devices lately have show-stopping designs. So, it’s no wonder you might like the Edge 30 Fusion’s looks.

The only problem is that…well, Motorola usually charges as much as $699 for the unlocked version of its Edge 30 Fusion in the Viva Magenta color. Adding the wireless earbuds to the pack inflates the price tag by another $100, which makes the device pricey for many. If you hurry up, however, you can now get the Viva Magenta Bundle (smartphone + wireless earbuds) for just $549, an amazing deal.

The Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta is available now for just $549, plus free earbuds

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta can now be yours for just $549 at Motorola, and you get free wireless earbuds. The 6.55-inch pOLED display with 144GHz refresh rate, combined with a sleek design and 4400 mAh battery make this device well worth the money. Get the smartphone plus free earbuds while you still can.
$249 off (31%)
$549 99
$799
Buy at Motorola

To our knowledge, this specific bundle from Motorola hasn’t seen a lower price. But wait, the deal is about to get much better! Believe it or not, the company has launched this offer with a trade-in option. Trading in an eligible device for this bad boy can drop the price tag even further! With the chance to get one of the best Android-powered devices out there for such a low price, what more could you possibly ask for?

The Edge 30 Fusion is a pretty good smartphone, too. You’ve got an enviably-designed jewel on your hands that comes in Pantone Color of the Year. Get this smartphone, and everyone’s eyes will be on you!

Slightly less intriguing under the stunning visual design, the Edge 30 Fusion comes with a generous 256GB internal storage and 8GB RAM to ensure all your apps run smoothly. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor, albeit less impressive than the Gen 1 Snapdragon chipset, supports HDR gaming and more. The Edge 30 Fusion’s battery life is also very decent, plus the device sports a gorgeous 144GHz 6.55-inch pOLED display.

The Edge 30 Fusion also comes with Moto Buds 600 ANC TWS wireless earbuds for free. Those might not be able to stand up to the likes of Apple and Samsung, but they're still pretty good. There's Dolby Atmos sound technology, noise canceling features, and improved sound reproduction, especially at higher volumes, making the earbuds a decent choice for most individuals.

The Edge 30 Fusion is undoubtedly one of the best Android phones money can buy right now. And with such a captivating design and color, it should be worth the money. Don’t forget that the Viva Magenta Bundle, currently on sale at Motorola, includes wireless earbuds. Even though you might not need to use them (for obvious reasons), they could make a great present for a family member or a friend. Speaking of family members, here's where you can find the best Father's Day 2023 deals.

Popular stories

Amazon smashes expectations by shaving around 50% off Pixel 6 Pro price
Amazon smashes expectations by shaving around 50% off Pixel 6 Pro price
Samsung's super-premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are on sale at a super-rare discount in all three colors
Samsung's super-premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are on sale at a super-rare discount in all three colors
Verizon's literally unbeatable Pixel 7 Pro deal (with no trade-in) is back on for a limited time
Verizon's literally unbeatable Pixel 7 Pro deal (with no trade-in) is back on for a limited time
T-Mobile subscribers who pay their bills on time will soon get better deals on new phones
T-Mobile subscribers who pay their bills on time will soon get better deals on new phones
People lost for words reacting to Apple Vision Pro: Tim Cook proved everybody wrong
People lost for words reacting to Apple Vision Pro: Tim Cook proved everybody wrong
Android 14 Beta 3 takes away a staple feature from some Pixel models
Android 14 Beta 3 takes away a staple feature from some Pixel models
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Meet feature might keep you from walking into an open manhole during a video conference
Google Meet feature might keep you from walking into an open manhole during a video conference
Apple soon will release iOS 16.5.1 to fix battery draining issue, Wi-Fi disconnections and more
Apple soon will release iOS 16.5.1 to fix battery draining issue, Wi-Fi disconnections and more
The stylishly affordable OnePlus Nord 3 bares all in 'official' pre-launch marketing renders
The stylishly affordable OnePlus Nord 3 bares all in 'official' pre-launch marketing renders
Ryan Reynolds is ready to hook you up with an amazing new Mint Mobile unlimited deal
Ryan Reynolds is ready to hook you up with an amazing new Mint Mobile unlimited deal
Grab these Soundcore earbuds at Amazon UK with a handsome discount
Grab these Soundcore earbuds at Amazon UK with a handsome discount
ChatGPT might get integrated into a smartphone for the first time
ChatGPT might get integrated into a smartphone for the first time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless