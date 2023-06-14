The Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta can now be yours with a generous discount and free earbuds

If you’ve ever laid eyes on the Motorola Moto Edge 30 Fusion, chances are you fell for its beautiful design. In all fairness, Motorola’s devices lately have show-stopping designs. So, it’s no wonder you might like the Edge 30 Fusion’s looks.



The only problem is that…well, Motorola usually charges as much as $699 for the unlocked version of its Edge 30 Fusion in the Viva Magenta color. Adding the wireless earbuds to the pack inflates the price tag by another $100, which makes the device pricey for many. If you hurry up, however, you can now get the Viva Magenta Bundle (smartphone + wireless earbuds) for just $549, an amazing deal.





To our knowledge, this specific bundle from Motorola hasn’t seen a lower price. But wait, the deal is about to get much better! Believe it or not, the company has launched this offer with a trade-in option. Trading in an eligible device for this bad boy can drop the price tag even further! With the chance to get one of the best Android-powered devices out there for such a low price, what more could you possibly ask for?









Slightly less intriguing under the stunning visual design, the Edge 30 Fusion comes with a generous 256GB internal storage and 8GB RAM to ensure all your apps run smoothly. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor, albeit less impressive than the Gen 1 Snapdragon chipset, supports HDR gaming and more. The Edge 30 Fusion's battery life is also very decent, plus the device sports a gorgeous 144GHz 6.55-inch pOLED display. The Edge 30 Fusion is a pretty good smartphone, too. You've got an enviably-designed jewel on your hands that comes in Pantone Color of the Year. Get this smartphone, and everyone's eyes will be on you!





The Edge 30 Fusion also comes with Moto Buds 600 ANC TWS wireless earbuds for free. Those might not be able to stand up to the likes of Apple and Samsung, but they're still pretty good. There's Dolby Atmos sound technology, noise canceling features, and improved sound reproduction, especially at higher volumes, making the earbuds a decent choice for most individuals.



